A pair of hillwalkers are raising money for mountain rescue by repeating the Cairngorms route where they got lost

Two hillwalkers have set off to repeat the Cairngorms route where one of them got lost to raise money for mountain rescue volunteers.

David Wightman spent an exhausting weekend alone and exposed to the elements after becoming separated from his walking companion, Colin Marshall, in October 2021.

When Mr Marshall, 54, managed to raise the alarm, a major search and rescue operation was launched involving Braemar, Cairngorm and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams.

Now the pair are setting off to raise money for the groups.

Mr Wightman, 62, said: “I am a bit apprehensive, but I’m in good company with my friend Colin, who did all the right things back in October.

Better preparation and conditions this time

“I think the psychological point for me is going to be on Friday and going past the area where things went wrong.

“Hopefully there won’t be the sorts of conditions we faced last time.

“But even if they are, I think we’re better prepared.

Back in October the pair had started a four-day hike in the Cairngorms, which started in Kingussie and was due to finish in Aviemore, when they got into difficulty.

Mr Wightman, an experienced hillwalker, had been on his way to spend the night at Corrour Bothy with Mr Marshall when they got separated in low cloud and “howling wind”.

Mr Marshall continued on to the bothy, and when Mr Wightman failed to turn up he raised the alarm.

As mountain rescue teams scrambled, Mr Marshall shared their route plan while Mr Wightman’s wife Tracey accessed his Fitbit to try and track him down.

The Fitbit confirmed he was moving.

Disorientated Mr Wightman, meanwhile, was using a partial printed map and a compass to try and find the bothy but ended up “significantly” off course and spent the night sheltered behind his rucksack.

Mr Wightman, from near Southend-on-Sea in Essex, managed to find shelter and was eventually found by a group of Aberdeen University students.

The students shared their food with him before the mountain rescue teams airlifted him to safety – 48 hours after he first became lost.

After his ordeal, Mr Wightman launched a fundraiser for the Braemar, Cairngorm and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams who came to save him.

‘Special mention to the Cairngorms mountain rescue team’

Mr Wightman said today: “I hadn’t realised that these three mountain rescue teams had put together something like 40 people and a couple of dogs to come find me.

“That’s quite an amazing effort when you think about it. These people are doing this 24/7, and 365 days a year as unpaid volunteers.

“So for them to have the training and equipment they need – they need fundraising.

“Special mention to the Cairngorms Mountain Rescue Team who coordinated the rescue effort, I think it’s a marvelous operation.”

Last week, the Press and Journal met the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and explained how the group of 40 volunteers keeps one of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions safe.

Expensive equipment needed

Ian Cornfoot the team leader of Cairngorm’s Mountain Rescue Team told Good Morning Scotland today: “Even experienced hikers like Colin and David can be caught out.

“They’ve got more separated in the hill fog on the top of the mountains in a very desolate place which is hard to navigate.”

The team at Cairngorm’s Mountain Rescue Team trains twice a week and uses expensive equipment to prepare for their average of 45 callouts a year.

Mr Wightman and Mr Marshall have so far raised £2,699, to donate visit here.