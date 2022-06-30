A pair of hillwalkers are raising money for mountain rescue by repeating the Cairngorms route where they got lost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A pair of hillwalkers are raising money for mountain rescue by repeating the Cairngorms route where they got lost

By Cameron Roy
June 30, 2022, 12:13 pm
David Wightman and Colin Marshall before setting off at Kingussie on Thursday morning. Supplied by David Wightman.
David Wightman and Colin Marshall before setting off at Kingussie on Thursday morning. Supplied by David Wightman.

Two hillwalkers have set off to repeat the Cairngorms route where one of them got lost to raise money for mountain rescue volunteers.

David Wightman spent an exhausting weekend alone and exposed to the elements after becoming separated from his walking companion, Colin Marshall, in October 2021.

When Mr Marshall, 54, managed to raise the alarm, a major search and rescue operation was launched involving Braemar, Cairngorm and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams.

Now the pair are setting off to raise money for the groups.

 

Carn a’ Mhaim in the Cairngorms was near where the men went walking. Photo by Graham Simpson.

Mr Wightman, 62, said: “I am a bit apprehensive, but I’m in good company with my friend Colin, who did all the right things back in October.

Better preparation and conditions this time

“I think the psychological point for me is going to be on Friday and going past the area where things went wrong.

“Hopefully there won’t be the sorts of conditions we faced last time.

“But even if they are, I think we’re better prepared.

Back in October the pair had started a four-day hike in the Cairngorms, which started in Kingussie and was due to finish in Aviemore, when they got into difficulty.

Mr Wightman, an experienced hillwalker, had been on his way to spend the night at Corrour Bothy with Mr Marshall when they got separated in low cloud and “howling wind”.

Corrour Bothy with the Devils Point behind was where the pair were meant to spend the night. Photo by Susan Ryrie.

Mr Marshall continued on to the bothy, and when Mr Wightman failed to turn up he raised the alarm.

As mountain rescue teams scrambled, Mr Marshall shared their route plan while Mr Wightman’s wife Tracey accessed his Fitbit to try and track him down.

The Fitbit confirmed he was moving.

Disorientated Mr Wightman, meanwhile, was using a partial printed map and a compass to try and find the bothy but ended up “significantly” off course and spent the night sheltered behind his rucksack.

David Wightman was reported missing and a search was launched to find him. Supplied by Police Scotland.

Mr Wightman, from near Southend-on-Sea in Essex, managed to find shelter and was eventually found by a group of Aberdeen University students.

 

The students shared their food with him before the mountain rescue teams airlifted him to safety – 48 hours after he first became lost.

After his ordeal, Mr Wightman launched a fundraiser for the Braemar, Cairngorm and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams who came to save him.

‘Special mention to the Cairngorms mountain rescue team’

Mr Wightman said today: “I hadn’t realised that these three mountain rescue teams had put together something like 40 people and a couple of dogs to come find me.

“That’s quite an amazing effort when you think about it. These people are doing this 24/7, and 365 days a year as unpaid volunteers.

“So for them to have the training and equipment they need – they need fundraising.

“Special mention to the Cairngorms Mountain Rescue Team who coordinated the rescue effort, I think it’s a marvelous operation.”

River with old bridge in Cairngorms National Park. The park can be beautiful, but also dangerous. Photo from Shutterstock.

Last week, the Press and Journal met the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and explained how the group of 40 volunteers keeps one of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions safe.

Expensive equipment needed

 

Ian Cornfoot the team leader of Cairngorm’s Mountain Rescue Team told Good Morning Scotland today: “Even experienced hikers like Colin and David can be caught out.

“They’ve got more separated in the hill fog on the top of the mountains in a very desolate place which is hard to navigate.”

The team at Cairngorm’s Mountain Rescue Team trains twice a week and uses expensive equipment to prepare for their average of 45 callouts a year.

Mr Wightman and Mr Marshall have so far raised £2,699, to donate visit here.

 

