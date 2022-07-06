Barry McCluskey competing at the Blind Golf Open in Aviemore shares why blind golf is an important sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barry McCluskey competing at the Blind Golf Open in Aviemore shares why blind golf is an important sport

By Ross Hempseed
July 6, 2022, 12:41 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 12:42 pm
Barry McCluskey tees off at the British Blind Golf Open in Aviemore. Picture by Ross Hempseed.

While at this year’s British Blind Golf Open in Aviemore, home favourite Barry McCluskey shared why blind golf is an important disability sport.

The 2022 British Blind Golf Open was held in Aviemore at the Spey Valley Golf Course.

The tournament allows registered-blind golfers to take part with the assistance of a guide around the course.

It is fitting the event returns to Scotland this year as organisers celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Scottish Blind Golf competition.

Twenty-two players from around the world took part over the three days beginning with a practice day on Monday, July 4.

Golfers compete in three categories depending on their level of visual impairment, with Barry McCluskey, 41, alongside people who can see up to 30 yards.

Five prizes will be awarded to the winner of each category, an overall winner and a ladies’ champion – two women are competing for the title.

The event, organised by Blind Golf Scotland, didn’t have the best weather however the tournament made for a thrilling competition.

Barry McCluskey organised the event which began on July 4.

Mr McCluskey – fresh from winning the Spanish Blind Golf Open – competed at the event and is eager for more funding to promote the sport.

He said: “We are promoting blind golf within Scotland by having the British Open here in Aviemore.

“We are trying to encourage as many blind and visually-impaired people as we can to come and try the sport out and this is the perfect arena to do that.

“While this is one of the biggest events on the calendar, we don’t get enough exposure and promotion. There should be more funding for disabled golf.”

The European Golf Tour organised by the PGA is currently looking to work alongside EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) to promote disability golf.

‘There should be more funding for disabled golf.’

Blind golf is not as widely recognised as some disability sports, having been excluded from the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris.

Mr McCluskey believes that blind golf is gaining more support in the past few years and makes for a competitive but social event.

After losing his sight in 2018, Mr McCluskey believed his golfing days were over however his doctor gave him the idea to take up the sport of blind golf.

He said: “It’s not just about the competitive side of blind golf but also the social side, and the mental health benefits of being amongst your peers are incredible.

“Before I lost my sight I didn’t know anyone that was blind, so to lose your sight, you then feel isolated.

“Playing with other blind golfers allows you to see how they are interacting and how they are getting on with their lives, and it gives you the inspiration to do it with your life.”

Barry McCluskey with his guide Charlie Trainer on the second day of the British Blind Golf Open. Picture by Ross Hempseed.

Mr McCluskey says that the group of blind golfers act as a peer group who are very competitive on the golf course but are all friends back at the club.

The social aspect is important now post-Covid as many golfers felt isolated, with Mr McCluskey noting that organising video calls for blind people is not the most practical.

Looking to the future, Mr McCluskey hopes to help young aspiring golfers who are visually impaired by promoting the sport in schools across the country.

He added: “A lot of people when they play golf like to hit the ball and see where it goes.

“For blind golfers, and for myself, I know instantly if I have hit a good shot with just the feel of the ball hitting the golf club.

“Our guides are crucial and we can’t play golf without them. When they describe shots to you and tell you how good you’ve hit it, it makes you feel good inside, so that’s what we want to encourage young people to do now.”

