Highland charity awarded £234,000 in funding to support new heritage project

A Highland charity has been awarded more than £230,000 in funding to support the launch of a new heritage project.

Community-led charity North West Highlands Geopark is working hard to launch a heritage programme, titled ACT Geopark, in West Sutherland and northern Wester Ross.

The programme will give more people the opportunity to connect with the landscape through art, storytelling, and citizen science.

Beginning in July 2022, the programme will run for three years until summer 2025.

The charity has now been awarded a further £235,405 to help bring their venture to life.

The organisation has secured £174,243 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

They have also been awarded £61,162 from the SSE Renewables Sustainable Development Fund.

To date, North West Highlands Geopark has received commitments worth £315,000 from a variety of organisations, including Highland Coastal Communities Fund, The National Lottery Community Fund “Together for Our Planet” and Foundation Scotland.

Geopark Chairman Iain Young said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from all of our funders.

“This is a great vote of confidence in our plans which has only been made possible by all of the people who have supported the Geopark over many years.”

The programme is aimed at inspiring and helping people to access, connect and take part in the heritage of the North West Highlands Geopark.

The charity will work more closely with schools, supporting the curriculum and embedding local examples into history, art, geography, and science teaching.

ACT Geopark supports the charity’s aims of celebrating, conserving and promoting the region’s unique, internationally recognised geological heritage.