Man and woman who died in A82 crash near Achnabobane named as Lochaber locals

A man and woman who died in a crash on the A82 near Achnabobane have been named as Jamie Sykes and Eileen Gow from Lochaber.

Emergency services attended a two-car crash on the Inverness to Fort William road at around 7.30pm on August 18. Both drivers were found dead at the scene.

Mr Sykes, 25, was driving a BMW three series at the time of the crash.

His family said the loss has had a “devastating impact” on all who loved him.

In a statement released through police said: “We are devastated by the loss of our only son Jamie and would ask for privacy at this terrible time as we attempt to come to terms with the devastating impact this has had on us and all those who loved him.”

‘Lovely sister and a loving partner’

The family of 60-year-old Ms Gow, who was driving a Fiat Fiorino at the time of the crash, said they were “devastated and heartbroken” at the loss.

They said in a statement: “The family are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of their lovely sister and a loving partner.

“We would ask we are given privacy as we try to come to terms with our loss.”

A stretch of the A82 was closed for around eight hours following the crash while officers conducted investigations.

Teams from the fire service were also called in to make the area safe.

Inquiries ongoing

Officers are again appealing to anyone who was in the area to come forward with information as they try to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, from the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Eileen and Jamie.

“Our inquiries into this incident are continuing and I would re-appeal to any witnesses of the crash, or anyone who may have observed the vehicles before it occurred, to please contact us.

“I would also ask motorists with any dash-cams who were travelling on the A82 shortly before the crash, to please check your footage for anything of significance that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 3181 of August 18.

The incident is one of many fatal crashes that have happened on west coast roads in recent weeks.

Just a day later, three men were killed in a crash on the A828 after their silver Honda Civic collided with an HGV.