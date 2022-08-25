Fears for future of species after white-tailed eagle chick dies from bird flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fears for future of species after white-tailed eagle chick dies from bird flu

By Lauren Robertson
August 25, 2022, 12:01 am
The white-tailed eagle chick before it died. Picture by Steve Bentall.
The white-tailed eagle chick before it died. Picture by Steve Bentall.

A white-tailed eagle chick found dead on the Isle of Mull had bird flu, prompting fresh fears for the species in Scotland.

Chicks in at least four white-tailed eagle nests on Mull have died shortly before or after fledging in recent weeks.

One of the dead chicks tested positive for bird flu, but the other three bodies were too decomposed to give accurate results.

At 19, the number of chicks on the island was already one lower than last year’s record number – that was before adult bird behaviour suggested some of the chicks had died.

The dead chick. Picture by Rhian Evans.

RSPB Scotland‘s Mull Officer Dave Sexton said adult birds would usually be alarmed if humans approached a nest with a chick in it, but they had stopped doing this.

Worried about the chicks given the current bird flu outbreak, NatureScot and RSPB Scotland arranged for expert climbers to scale Sitka spruce trees to swab the bodies for testing.

‘Heartbreaking’ chick deaths

Climbers scaled almost 40ft to swab the chicks, the most recently deceased testing positive for bird flu.

Another chick tested negative, but these results could have been affected by the level of decomposition.

Mr Sexton said: “Late summer is usually an incredible time of year for Mull’s white-tailed eagles as the youngsters fledge and learn to fend for themselves; a happy time for those of us involved in monitoring them during their first few months.

“These past few weeks though have instead been heartbreaking with so many chicks dying. Visiting nest after nest where, instead of hearing young birds calling, there’s silence, and where adult birds are ignoring my presence rather than alarming, is awful.”

Swabbing the dead chicks for Bird Flu. Picture by Rhian Evans.

Fear for the future

Chick numbers on Mull are being affected by a number of factors this year alongside bird flu, including bad weather and trees collapsing.

With earlier deaths combined with more recent ones, just half as many chicks are expected to survive as in 2021.

Breeding numbers have been “significantly” impacted as a result, and while one year with this level of deaths shouldn’t affect the future white-tailed eagle population, a prolonged outbreak would.

The dead chicks on Mull join thousands of wild birds that have died across the UK as a result of the bird flu outbreak.

Bird flu in Shetland – Helen's story

WARNING! THIS VIDEO CONTAINS FOOTAGE OF SICK AND DYING BIRDS An unprecedented outbreak of bird flu is affecting seabirds around our coasts. Shetland is one of the areas that has been worst hit. RSPB Scotland's Shetland Islands Manager Helen Moncrieff explains how this terrible time has affected her and the seabird cities the islands are famous for. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/iYwEt816W5I Please don't touch dead or sick birds and keep dogs on the lead and away from affected birds. You can find out more about bird flu at https://rspb.org.uk/birdflu

Posted by RSPB Scotland on Thursday, 16 June 2022

NatureScot is currently leading a task force aiming to tackle the current outbreak, plan ahead for future outbreaks and take action to help protect and restore bird populations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
0
Repopulation zones are planned in three areas of the Highlands and Islands to help stem the loss of people
Could 'repopulation zones' help tackle the Great North Exodus?
0
Caithness and Sutherland is one of three areas in the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
'If we have the infrastructure folk will move here': Housing a key challenge to…
0
The Outer Hebrides is one of three areas in the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones
The 'looming demographic crisis' in the Outer Hebrides
0
Grandview House, Grantown, is up for sale.
Former care home in the Highlands up for sale after owner went bust
1
Shetland Tosh explosion
Is this the end for Tosh in explosive Shetland cliffhanger?
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
0
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0