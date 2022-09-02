Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle of Rum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several coastguard and lifeboat teams are carrying out a search for a missing person near the Isle of Rum.

Rescuers are searching for a man in a dinghy who has not been sighted for two days.

Coastguards received a call at 9.50pm on Thursday about concerns for a missing person in the area.

The call came in from a member of the public after they realised the man had not moved his yacht to another location as expected.

He was last seen at midnight on Tuesday going from his yacht to his dinghy off Kinloch at the Isle of Rum.

Nobody has been found on the yacht and no trace has yet been found of the man or dinghy.

‘Extensive search’ still ongoing

Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team, as well as a helicopter, were called out to the Inner Hebrides isle on Thursday evening.

Launched from Tobermory, Strathclyde about twenty minutes ago – https://t.co/HyZyCeBuGH — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) September 2, 2022

The search was carried out throughout the night and Tobermory lifeboat was launched at around 3am to assist. The helicopter has since returned to base.

A coastguard spokeswoman said they are carrying out an “extensive search” around the Isle of Rum, south of Skye and the other Small Isles.

Another five coastguard teams have been launched from Uig, Dunvegan, Kyle of Lochalsh, the Isle of Muck and Canna to help with the search.

The incident is still ongoing.

More to follow.