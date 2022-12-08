Inverness student’s logo chosen for city’s £4 million Haven centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness student will see her work feature prominently in a specialist centre being built in the city.

Robyn Paterson’s design has been chosen as the logo for the Haven.

It is Scotland’s first multi-purpose centre for children and young adults with severe learning disabilities and complex needs.

The facility is being built in Smithton by the Elsie Normington Foundation which is marking its tenth anniversary.

How was the logo chosen?

The foundation set the third year BA (Hons) visual communication students at UHI Inverness the task of developing a visual identity for the new centre.

Trustees selected a flower design by Robyn, 21, who moved from Musselburgh to study in Inverness.

Her logo will now be used for all the external and internal signage in the Haven Centre, due to open next year.

It is being unveiled at an event tonight to mark the foundation’s anniversary.

Robyn, who is now in her final year, said: “It was a complete shock when they asked if they could use the design I’d created, but of course I jumped at the opportunity.

“I wanted the design to be mature enough for the adult market, such as parents, as well as being appealing to children.

“The use of a flower also signifies growth within the community that the Haven Centre is reaching.”

She added: “This has helped me to become more confident in my work and I am incredibly grateful for opportunity that the foundation has given me.”

Who is behind the Haven Centre?

Learning disability campaigner Elsie Normington set up the foundation following the launch of her book, ‘The Silent Doorbell’ in 2012.

It told of her personal struggle raising her son Andrew who has a severe learning disability. But it also chronicled the lack of provision for children and young people with severe learning disabilities and complex needs in the Highlands and Islands.

It led to a £4 million fundraising campaign to build the Haven Centre on a site at the former Culloden Court Nursing Home which was destroyed by fire.

Work on the building started in March this year. The multi-purpose facility will include three two-bedroomed respite houses for young adults up to the age of 30.

There will also be a community café, indoor and outdoor play centres, office and meeting spaces and a community garden.

Elsie Normington said: “The logo designed by Robyn really captured the ethos and vision of the Haven Centre. We are absolutely delighted with it.

“Robyn worked well with our marketing team and showed a tremendous work ethic. She is a real credit to UHI Inverness.

Centre will help young people, their parents and carers

“The launch of the logo comes at a very special time for the foundation as we celebrate our tenth anniversary and look forward to the future of the foundation and developing and delivering new projects in the Highlands which will support local children and young adults with learning disabilities, and their parents and carers.”

Ken Gowans, art and design lecturer at UHI Inverness, said the project has been a wonderful experience for the students.

“Working with real clients enhances the learning experience, making it real for our students.

“This project is one of many that demonstrates how UHI Inverness engages with communities and the third sector throughout the Highlands, while preparing our students for their future careers.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE