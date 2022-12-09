‘I didn’t feel we were all pulling in right direction’ – Charlie Brown reveals why he resigned as Strathspey manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

‘I didn’t feel we were all pulling in right direction’ – Charlie Brown reveals why he resigned as Strathspey manager

By Callum Law
December 9, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 4:31 pm

Charlie Brown has resigned as manager of Strathspey Thistle

Charlie Brown has revealed he resigned as Strathspey Thistle manager because he didn’t feel he could get the best out of the players.

Brown stepped down after 18 months at the helm at Seafield Park.

After finishing 16th in Breedon Highland League last season, the Grantown Jags have struggled this term, winning just once and picking up only five points from 19 fixtures.

Brown’s final match in charge was last Saturday’s 7-0 loss to Rothes, their third 7-0 defeat in four games.

Brown said: “I didn’t feel we were all pulling in right direction between myself and the players.

“I only had seven players at training this week, which is difficult, and it’s not the first time it’s happened.

“We’re having conversations after games about what we can do to rectify our problems.

“But, then when you’ve only got seven at training, you can’t work on things and work on your mistakes if you don’t have the numbers there.

“So I felt maybe it was me that needed the change and that it would be easier for me to step aside and for the club to get somebody else in.

“Hopefully the boys will react to getting somebody new in and hopefully they can pull away from the bottom of the league.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the experience. There are great people at Strathspey who were very welcoming.

“There is a good bunch of lads there and whoever gets the job will find that.

“It’s unfortunate what’s happened, but the defeats we had maybe demoralised some of them and led to them not coming to training.

“Hopefully Strathspey get the right manager in to take them forward.”

Recruitment difficulties

Brown admits recruitment problems also hampered Strathspey this term.

During the summer, they lost Robert Donaldson, Andrew Skinner, Craig Mackenzie and Kris Duncan, while loanee Dylan Lawrence returned to Elgin City.

Former Forres Mechanics player and coach Brown, who hasn’t ruled out a return to football in the future, found it difficult to replace them.

He added: “We had a good finish towards the end of last season, but we lost five experienced players there.

“Losing players like that would hamper any club if you can’t replace them.

“It was disappointing we couldn’t replace those quality players and build on what we did at the end of last season.

“We found it difficult to recruit, (and) pre-season didn’t go well with a lot of players missing for various reasons.

“That probably set the tone for the start of the season as well.”

CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT Strathspey Thistle would like to confirm as from yesterday afternoon Charlie Brown has stood down…

Posted by Strathspey Thistle FC on Friday, 9 December 2022

 

Strathspey’s game tomorrow against Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park has been postponed due to snow.

Brian Ritchie, Craig Ireland and Robbie Flett will take interim charge while Thistle look for a new manager.

A club statement read: “Strathspey Thistle would like to confirm as from yesterday afternoon Charlie Brown has stood down from his role of team manager with immediate effect.

“The club would like to put on record their great appreciation of Charlie’s professionalism and effort he gave to the club in this tough time.

“Thank you Charlie Brown and we wish you all the best for the future.”

