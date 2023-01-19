Icy conditions expected overnight as Met Office issues fresh yellow warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Icy conditions expected overnight as Met Office issues fresh yellow warning

By Ross Hempseed
January 19, 2023, 7:02 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 3:50 pm
Snow still blankets large parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Snow still blankets large parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A fresh weather warning has been issued by the Met Office – this time for ice.

Forecasters have issued a fresh yellow warning for ice, which will remain in place until the morning.

Overnight low temperatures and showers could cause travel disruption right across the north and north-east on Friday, with the alert in place from 5pm tonight until 10am.

It is the latest in a string of weather warnings for snow and ice this week.

What are the roads like?

The forecast follows days of wintry weather as scores of schools in the Highlands remain shut again today for the fourth day this week.

Moray schools were due to be shut anyway due to the strikes.

Snow on roads across the Highlands has led to slow moving traffic especially on untreated roads and higher ground such as through the Cairngorms.

The infamous Bealach na Bà road through the mountains in Wester Ross has been closed due to drifting snow.

The snow gates at Cock Bridge remain closed while Glenshee, Glen Dye and Braemar are open.

Bear Scotland says drivers should watch out for icy roads listing several major roads temperatures such as the A82 Invergarry at -7.6C and A9 Daviot at -5.8C.

On the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, motorists are being advised to take care on the Dornoch Bridge due to high winds.

According to Traffic Scotland cameras, the A9 remains clear at places like Daviot and Drumnocter but the road is covered with snow at Slochd.

Further north, motorists are advising caution on the A9 between Thurso and Latheron as there is residual snow on the roads which have not been cleared yet.

Also roads on higher ground including the A95 Keith to Boat of Garten road in places like Craigellachie are hazardous with thick snow and freezing fog.

Sutherland and Caithness recorded snow fall early this morning which has turned to slush on the roads with up to eight inches on high ground near Crask.

Temperatures dropped significantly overnight on the Isle of Skye with widespread ice with gritters out out covering most of the main roads this morning.

A9 at Daviot is clear of snow. Image: Traffic Scotland.

Public transport and schools

Due to snowy roads, Stagecoach Highland says travellers should expect delays and disruption to services.

Gritters have been deployed out onto major roads across the north of Scotland to treat roads, which have become icy due to freezing temperatures.

CalMac says that some ferry services including those from Mallaig to the Small Isles may be disrupted due to the weather, while the service to Armadale has been cancelled due to a technical fault.

The snow was welcome to some of the inhabitants of the Highland Wildlife Park, which has reopened to visitors, however, the drive through section remains closed.

