Icy conditions expected overnight as Met Office issues fresh yellow warning

A fresh weather warning has been issued by the Met Office – this time for ice.

Forecasters have issued a fresh yellow warning for ice, which will remain in place until the morning.

Overnight low temperatures and showers could cause travel disruption right across the north and north-east on Friday, with the alert in place from 5pm tonight until 10am.

It is the latest in a string of weather warnings for snow and ice this week.

⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice have issued a weather warning of SNOW and ICE until 12:00 Thursday 19th. A further warning for ICE has been issued from 17:00 today until 10:00 tomorrow. More Information can be found here: https://t.co/e3wGqNz4wT#PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/7iMM08kKYg — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 19, 2023

What are the roads like?

The forecast follows days of wintry weather as scores of schools in the Highlands remain shut again today for the fourth day this week.

Moray schools were due to be shut anyway due to the strikes.

Snow on roads across the Highlands has led to slow moving traffic especially on untreated roads and higher ground such as through the Cairngorms.

The infamous Bealach na Bà road through the mountains in Wester Ross has been closed due to drifting snow.

The snow gates at Cock Bridge remain closed while Glenshee, Glen Dye and Braemar are open.

Bear Scotland says drivers should watch out for icy roads listing several major roads temperatures such as the A82 Invergarry at -7.6C and A9 Daviot at -5.8C.

Heavy #snow on the #A9 between #Kingussie & #Inverness – we have 5 gritters & 3 tractors out treating routes & dealing with any snow but please #DriveSafe & #TakeCare! pic.twitter.com/cCazHCdKku — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 19, 2023

On the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, motorists are being advised to take care on the Dornoch Bridge due to high winds.

According to Traffic Scotland cameras, the A9 remains clear at places like Daviot and Drumnocter but the road is covered with snow at Slochd.

Further north, motorists are advising caution on the A9 between Thurso and Latheron as there is residual snow on the roads which have not been cleared yet.

Also roads on higher ground including the A95 Keith to Boat of Garten road in places like Craigellachie are hazardous with thick snow and freezing fog.

Sutherland and Caithness recorded snow fall early this morning which has turned to slush on the roads with up to eight inches on high ground near Crask.

Temperatures dropped significantly overnight on the Isle of Skye with widespread ice with gritters out out covering most of the main roads this morning.

Public transport and schools

Due to snowy roads, Stagecoach Highland says travellers should expect delays and disruption to services.

Gritters have been deployed out onto major roads across the north of Scotland to treat roads, which have become icy due to freezing temperatures.

CalMac says that some ferry services including those from Mallaig to the Small Isles may be disrupted due to the weather, while the service to Armadale has been cancelled due to a technical fault.

The snow was welcome to some of the inhabitants of the Highland Wildlife Park, which has reopened to visitors, however, the drive through section remains closed.