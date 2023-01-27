Four schoolboys charged following six-week crime spree in Caithness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four schoolboys have charged with a string of offences in Thurso.

The four boys, aged between 12 and 15, are facing charges including assault, attempted housebreaking and carrying an offensive weapon.

Police say the alleged incidents happened over a six-week period in various locations, including Provost Sinclair Road.

The four boys have all been referred to the Children’s Reporter, as they are under the age in which they would appear in court.

A police spokesman said: “Following police inquiries into incidents of vandalism, housebreakings and disorder in Thurso, officers have arrested and charged four male youths.

“They have been charged with a number of offences including, vandalism, culpable and reckless conduct, carrying an offensive weapon, theft, attempted break-in and assault.

“The offences have occurred at various locations in Thurso, including Provost Sinclair Road. The incidents occurred over a six-week period in December and January.”