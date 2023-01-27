Four schoolboys charged following six-week crime spree in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four schoolboys charged following six-week crime spree in Caithness

By Louise Glen
January 27, 2023, 3:37 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:56 pm
Four boys have been charged with a series of offences in Thurso. Image: Police Scotland.

Four schoolboys have charged with a string of offences in Thurso.

The four boys, aged between 12 and 15, are facing charges including assault, attempted housebreaking and carrying an offensive weapon.

Police say the alleged incidents happened over a six-week period in various locations, including Provost Sinclair Road.

The four boys have all been referred to the Children’s Reporter, as they are under the age in which they would appear in court.

A police spokesman said: “Following police inquiries into incidents of vandalism, housebreakings and disorder in Thurso, officers have arrested and charged four male youths.

“They have been charged with a number of offences including, vandalism, culpable and reckless conduct, carrying an offensive weapon, theft, attempted break-in and assault.

“The offences have occurred at various locations in Thurso, including Provost Sinclair Road. The incidents occurred over a six-week period in December and January.”

