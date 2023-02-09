Rare WW1 naval gun returned to museum in Orkney after travelling south to be restored

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rare WW1 naval gun has returned to a museum in Orkney after travelling overseas last year for conservation.

A naval gun from the German High Seas Fleet Ship SMS Bremseis one of five of its kind left in the UK, featuring a barrel, mount and shield from the ship’s deck alongside it.

The gun used during the First World War has made its way back to the Scapa Flow Museum in the Orkney town of Stromness.

After spending decades outside in Orkney’s climate, the gun made its way across the Firth for restoration.

Now, after covering several hundred miles and battling through Orkney’s famously windy weather it has arrived back in the county.

The gun has been installed at the newly re-developed Scapa Flow Museum, in the Romney Hut.

Last year, the redevelopment of the Scapa Flow Museum was nominated for a national design award.

The venue, which has undergone a £4.4 million refurbishment, was nominated for the Galvanizers Association Galvanizing Awards.

Galvanised steel has been used extensively in the museum’s extension and restoration, being chosen for its aesthetics and the practical benefits of the material due to Orkney’s climate and remote location.

The museum is expected to reopen to the public on March 2.