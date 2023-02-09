Rare WW1 naval gun returned to museum in Orkney after travelling south to be restored

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rare WW1 naval gun returned to museum in Orkney after travelling south to be restored

By Chloe Irvine
February 9, 2023, 3:17 pm
German naval gun
Rare German naval gun to return to Orkney museum after restorations

A rare WW1 naval gun has returned to a museum in Orkney after travelling overseas last year for conservation.

A naval gun from the German High Seas Fleet Ship SMS Bremseis one of five of its kind left in the UK, featuring a barrel, mount and shield from the ship’s deck alongside it.

The gun used during the First World War has made its way back to the Scapa Flow Museum in the Orkney town of Stromness.

After spending decades outside in Orkney’s climate, the gun made its way across the Firth for restoration.

The German naval gun after it was dismantled for its long journey to be restored.

Now, after covering several hundred miles and battling through Orkney’s famously windy weather it has arrived back in the county.

The gun has been installed  at the newly re-developed Scapa Flow Museum, in the Romney Hut.

Last year, the redevelopment of the Scapa Flow Museum was nominated for a national design award.

The venue, which has undergone a £4.4 million refurbishment, was nominated for the Galvanizers Association Galvanizing Awards.

Galvanised steel has been used extensively in the museum’s extension and restoration, being chosen for its aesthetics and the practical benefits of the material due to Orkney’s climate and remote location.

The museum is expected to reopen to the public on March 2.

 

