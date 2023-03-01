Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

TV weather presenter Joy Dunlop has explored some of Gaelic’s most traditional songs with an upbeat drum and bass sound in her much anticipated latest album.

Releasing her first solo outing in almost a decade, the Connel woman said she hoped her latest offering Caoir, pronounced koor meaning fiercely burning, would bring a “sense of joy”.

An esteemed Scottish singer and Gaelic language advocate Joy is set to release her third solo album on Friday March 24.

Having grown up immersed in the traditional music scene of Argyll, Joy was inspired by contemporary folk acts including Peatbog Faeries, Sian, and Elephant Sessions, and Gaelic singers like Julie Fowlis and Arthur Cormack.

With an eclectic taste – including taking her Alba Choir to Eurovision, and love of a good beat and catchy lyrics, Joy goes for a bigger and bolder sound than ever before.

Featuring Ron Jappy on guitar, Mhairi Marwick on fiddle, Gus Stirrat on bass, Ifedade Thomas on drums, and Euan Malloch on electric guitar, with drum and bass brought into the mix for the first time.

Songs on the recording

Jigs (Nighean Ruadh Bhan, Chuirinn Mo Ghiollan A Dh’iomain Nan Caorach)

Ged Is Grianach An Latha (Although The Day Is Sunny)

Am Bràighe (The Braes)

Mo Nighean Donn Hò Gù (My Brown Haired Girl Hò Gù)

Cadal Cuain (Sleep Of The Ocean)

Puirt À Beul (Mouth Music – Ho Gun D’ Mharbh Mi, Dhannsamaid Le Ailean, Air An Fhèill, Ged Thigeadh Fear Le Buaile Chruidh)

Bàs Na Cailliche Bèire (The Death Of The Cailleach Bheur)

Port Na Cailliche (The Old Crone)

Duthaich MhicAoidh (Mackay Country)

Reels (Gun An Gobha A Chàrachadh, Siud An Rud A Thogadh Fonn)

Joy said: “I’ve always loved music that pushed the boundaries of what was considered ‘trad’, without losing the soul of the songs.

“As a Gaelic singer, I’m always trying to make my music accessible to those who don’t speak the language. With this recording I wanted to capture the sentiment of the songs, whether the listener understands Gaelic or not, while adding new engaging elements to the music.

“Caoir started as a jam session with four fantastic musicians, and soon grew into something more – a selection of music that we all loved and a real friendship and bond between us all.

She added: “I think that sense of joy really comes across in the recording. That mix of trust, creativity and drive for exploration eventually emerged as an album that will hopefully resonate with both trad fans and those who just love music.”

Joy handpicked the 10 traditional songs on the album. The first single, Mo Nighean Donn Hò Gù (My Brown Haired Girl Hò Gù) is a traditional Gaelic waulking song with a twist, set to be released Friday March 10.

Caoir will be available to buy on CD and to stream and download on all major digital platforms on Friday March 24.

Joy will play an album launch gig at Cottiers, Glasgow on Thursday March 30. For more information visit www.joydunlop.com.