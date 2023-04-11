A99 Wick to Latheron road reopens following crash involving car and lorry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A99 Wick to Latheron road has reopened to traffic following a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were notified about the incident in the Highlands at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Reports on social media said the road had been closed at the scene near Forse, about 15 miles south of Wick.

The fire service had two appliances in attendance with crews cutting a casualty from the car upon arrival.

They also assisted with a large diesel spill on the road before leaving at about 7.45pm.

It is understood police and ambulance crews, including the air ambulance, were also in attendance.

Police put out a statement on social media warning motorists of the “ongoing police incident”.

Due to an ongoing police incident, the A99 is closed in both directions between its junction with the A9 at Latheron, and Quarte Braes on the A99. Local diversions are in place, and we appreciate your patience whilst we deal with this incident. pic.twitter.com/eg2hL7AP3M — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) April 10, 2023

More to follow.