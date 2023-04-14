What could the Harry Potter TV reboot mean for Highland tourism?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highlands will once again be returning to the world’s screens via a TV series reboot of Harry Potter.

It will reportedly be a “faithful adaption” of author JK Rowling’s books and will be made over the course of a decade, with each series based on one of the seven books.

The Harry Potter franchise is one of the highest-grossing of all time with both books and films breaking worldwide records.

Warner Brothers announced the TV show will be shown on its streaming service Max, which used to be known as HBO Max.

More details such as release date, cast, writers, or showrunner are yet to be announced.

JK Rowling has been confirmed as the executive producer, despite the ongoing controversy regarding her views on transgender issues.

Will the Harry Potter reboot create a Highland tourism boom?

The film franchise, worth more than £20 billion, finished more than a decade ago in 2011.

However, the time has not stopped the Scottish Harry Potter tours industry to continue booming.

They take thousands of fans to various spots around the country every year – many of them in the Highlands.

JK Rowling always stated she imagined Hogwarts in the Highlands.

Could new tourist hotspots be created by Harry Potter HBO show?

Due to the TV reboot being far longer and focusing on the books, there could be a whole host of new locations that will feature.

For instance, in the third book, Hermione Granger mentioned that Hogsmeade – which is described as the only all-wizarding village in Britain – is close to Dufftown in Moray.

It is expected eagle-eyed fans will be keeping a watch for any unexpected film crews in the region when filming starts…

What existing Harry Potter Highland locations could benefit?

One of the most distinctive Harry Potter locations which could benefit from the TV reboot is the Glenfinnan Viaduct in near Fort William.

The Jacobite Express travels along one of the world’s iconic trail journeys, from Fort William to Mallaig and was transformed by magic into the Hogwarts Express.

Around 450,000 fans visit the site each year which caused the tiny village of Glenfinnan to build a carpark and upgrade its existing road network.

Located near the Glenfinnan Viaduct and the Glenfinnan Monument, Loch Shiel is also featured in Harry Potter films as the Black Lake.

The fourth longest loch in Scotland could be seen when Harry flies over it when riding Buckbeak the hippogriff in the third film.

It is also the scene of the second challenge in the Triwizard Tournament in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Loch Shiel Cruises currently gives boat tours to visitors on the loch.

A ‘new generation’ of Harry Potter fans

Rosie Frampton, operations manager at Loch Shiel Cruises said: “I don’t know if they will film in the same locations but Glenfinnan attracts more visitors every year.

“It has not slowed down since the films stopped.

“I think the TV show will bring this new generation into Harry Potter just as the last generation is growing out of it.

“In terms of our business, we hope it will increase interest.

“But the existing toilets, roads and parking is still not enough, at Easter weekend there was almost an accident after cars were parking on the road.”

Government welcomes potential for Scotland to ‘capitalise ‘

The Scottish Government has welcomed the potential for Scotland to “capitalise” on the newfound interest.

A spokeswoman said: “The unprecedented interest in making film and television programmes here will help the screen sector develop a sustainable creative economy as well as provide a boost for the tourism sector.

“The Scottish Government is supportive of the screen sector which has massive cultural value and is worth more than £500 million annually to the Scottish economy, as demonstrated in Screen Scotland’s June 2022 report.

“The sector is on track to reach £1 billion gross value added by 2030, if current levels of investment are sustained.”