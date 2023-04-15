Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing Clackmannanshire man who is believed to have travelled to Fort William.

Thomas Curran has been reported missing from the Alloa area.

Officers believe Mr Curran has travelled north to the Lochaber town driving a blue Kia Rio car with the registration SN65 YTV.

Police in Forth Valley have now issued an appeal for assistance in tracing his whereabouts.

Mr Curran is believed to be wearing a black t-shirt with ‘police’ branding written on it in white, blue jeans, and black Timberland boots.

He is described as 5ft 10ins in height, average build and shaved with a receding hairline.

Anyone with information about his location is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1526 of April 15.