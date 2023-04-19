A82 Highland roadworks to result in overnight closures and 23-mile detour for commuters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A82 Highland roadworks to result in overnight closures and 23-mile detour for commuters

They will start on May 2 and last until May 23.

By Chris Cromar
The A82 between Altnafeadh and Achallader will be getting resurfaced. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Resurfacing on part of the A82 in the Highlands will lead to parts of the route closing overnight next month forcing drivers to take a 23-mile detour.

In total, just less than a mile of the route between Achallader and Altnafeadh will be resurfaced by Bear Scotland, with works beginning on May 2.

Roadworks will start north of Loch Tulla for two nights, with it then moving to the north of Kingshouse on May 4, before finishing on May 23.

Bear Scotland will carry out the works. Image: Bear Scotland.

Works will take place between 8pm and 5am in both directions each night.

None are planned for Friday or Saturday nights or May 7-8 due to the King’s Coronation bank holiday.

Bear Scotland said the route will be closed during the works to “ensure the safety of road workers and motorists”.

A signed diversion route via the A85 and A828 will be in place, adding an additional 23 miles for motorists travelling between Ballachulish and Tyndrum.

The normal route between Ballachulish and Tyndrum would usually take 42 minutes by car. Image: Google Maps.

Amnesty periods will be in place each night (except May 4) at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am and 4am.

A temporary 30mph speed limit will be in force during these times.

Access for emergency services will be maintained on all nights, except May 4.

Ongoing maintenance

Bear Scotland North West representative, Eddie Ross said: “These surfacing projects on the A82 will help address defects and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance.

“The projects will also improve the road surface, creating a smoother ride for road users.

“Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.”

[[title]]