A82 Highland roadworks to result in overnight closures and 23-mile detour for commuters

Resurfacing on part of the A82 in the Highlands will lead to parts of the route closing overnight next month forcing drivers to take a 23-mile detour.

In total, just less than a mile of the route between Achallader and Altnafeadh will be resurfaced by Bear Scotland, with works beginning on May 2.

Roadworks will start north of Loch Tulla for two nights, with it then moving to the north of Kingshouse on May 4, before finishing on May 23.

Works will take place between 8pm and 5am in both directions each night.

None are planned for Friday or Saturday nights or May 7-8 due to the King’s Coronation bank holiday.

Bear Scotland said the route will be closed during the works to “ensure the safety of road workers and motorists”.

A signed diversion route via the A85 and A828 will be in place, adding an additional 23 miles for motorists travelling between Ballachulish and Tyndrum.

Amnesty periods will be in place each night (except May 4) at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am and 4am.

A temporary 30mph speed limit will be in force during these times.

Access for emergency services will be maintained on all nights, except May 4.

Ongoing maintenance

Bear Scotland North West representative, Eddie Ross said: “These surfacing projects on the A82 will help address defects and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance.

“The projects will also improve the road surface, creating a smoother ride for road users.

“Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.”