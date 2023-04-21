Kate Forbes backs Humza Yousaf’s ‘decisive leadership’ amid SNP chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes backs Humza Yousaf’s ‘decisive leadership’ amid SNP chaos

Highland MSP says the new First Minister has done the right thing in appointing a governance review.

By John Ross
Kate Forbes during a visit to the Haven Centre in Inverness which is under construction. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kate Forbes during a visit to the Haven Centre in Inverness which is under construction. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The defeated first minister candidate Kate Forbes has backed the actions of Humza Yousaf in tackling the SNP’s financial crisis.

Mr Yousaf has revealed that the party’s National Executive Council is to hold a governance and transparency review.

It follows the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell and treasurer Colin Beattie by police investigating the party’s finances.

Both were released without charge.

‘The right thing’

The Highland MSP was narrowly defeated by Humza Yousaf in the race to become party leader and First Minister.

She returned to the back benches after turning down Mr Yousaf’s job offer and later said she had wanted to stay on as finance secretary.

Speaking in Inverness, Ms Forbes, the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP, said she would not comment on a live police case.

“I think Humza Yousaf has done the right thing in appointing a governance review and launching a programme for government.”

Kate Forbes with Elsie Normington and communjityu fundraiser Rhona Mattheson at the Haven Centre. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Asked if she is glad she did not win the leadership contest, with what has happened since, she said: “I participated in that contest in order to win.

“I set out a programme, but the SNP membership obviously voted for Humza Yousef and I completely back him and would hope all SNP members would get behind him as well.

“As I said In the immediate aftermath of the election contest, I absolutely respect democracy and totally respect the decision the SNP members have taken.

“I’ve been at branch meetings and everyone is just getting on with supporting the new leadership irrespective of who they voted for in the leadership contest.

“That’s certainly what I’m doing.”

Decisive leadership

She said what happens next is a decision for the leadership team.

“I’ve argued in the past that we need decisive leadership and I think that’s what we are seeing now with the governance review.

“These are ultimately decisions that need to be taken by the current leadership.

“I am but a humble backbencher.”

Ms Forbes was visiting the soon to be completed Haven Centre in the city.

During the leadership contest she raised concerns about the progress of Highland issues under the previous government.

“I’m a local MSP and will continue to raise local issues in the Scottish Parliament.

The MSP would not comment on the ongoing police investigation Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Whether that’s issues pertaining to the Corran Ferry, or affordable housing, working with fellow MSPs, I will continue to be an advocate for people in the Highlands when it comes to infrastructure matters and so on.

“We all have an interest in Highland infrastructure being as good as it can be.

“For me it’s about unlocking the Highland economy and parity with the rest of Scotland.

“And so I will continue to represent the Highlands as I have done for the last seven years almost.”

