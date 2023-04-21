Kate Forbes backs Humza Yousaf’s ‘decisive leadership’ amid SNP chaos

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The defeated first minister candidate Kate Forbes has backed the actions of Humza Yousaf in tackling the SNP’s financial crisis.

Mr Yousaf has revealed that the party’s National Executive Council is to hold a governance and transparency review.

It follows the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell and treasurer Colin Beattie by police investigating the party’s finances.

Both were released without charge.

‘The right thing’

The Highland MSP was narrowly defeated by Humza Yousaf in the race to become party leader and First Minister.

She returned to the back benches after turning down Mr Yousaf’s job offer and later said she had wanted to stay on as finance secretary.

Speaking in Inverness, Ms Forbes, the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP, said she would not comment on a live police case.

“I think Humza Yousaf has done the right thing in appointing a governance review and launching a programme for government.”

Asked if she is glad she did not win the leadership contest, with what has happened since, she said: “I participated in that contest in order to win.

“I set out a programme, but the SNP membership obviously voted for Humza Yousef and I completely back him and would hope all SNP members would get behind him as well.

“As I said In the immediate aftermath of the election contest, I absolutely respect democracy and totally respect the decision the SNP members have taken.

“I’ve been at branch meetings and everyone is just getting on with supporting the new leadership irrespective of who they voted for in the leadership contest.

“That’s certainly what I’m doing.”

Decisive leadership

She said what happens next is a decision for the leadership team.

“I’ve argued in the past that we need decisive leadership and I think that’s what we are seeing now with the governance review.

“These are ultimately decisions that need to be taken by the current leadership.

“I am but a humble backbencher.”

Ms Forbes was visiting the soon to be completed Haven Centre in the city.

During the leadership contest she raised concerns about the progress of Highland issues under the previous government.

“I’m a local MSP and will continue to raise local issues in the Scottish Parliament.

“Whether that’s issues pertaining to the Corran Ferry, or affordable housing, working with fellow MSPs, I will continue to be an advocate for people in the Highlands when it comes to infrastructure matters and so on.

“We all have an interest in Highland infrastructure being as good as it can be.

“For me it’s about unlocking the Highland economy and parity with the rest of Scotland.

“And so I will continue to represent the Highlands as I have done for the last seven years almost.”

