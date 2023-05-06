Nairn and Findhorn gather to watch the coronation of King Charles III

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn and Findhorn gather to watch the coronation of King Charles III

A special screening event was held at the Royal British Legion in Nairn and at the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club.

By Michelle Henderson and Lottie Hood
Cathy Low, left, and Julia Tucknott celebrate with a glass of bubbly at the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club.
Cathy Low, left, and Julia Tucknott celebrate with a glass of bubbly at the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Flags have been raised and the bunting is up to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Screening parties have been held across the Highlands and Moray, with scores of people turning out to watch the momentous occasion together.

At the Royal Findhorn Clubhouse, people gathered to watch together – kick-starting a weekend of activities there.

Cathy Low and Julia Tucknott celebrate coronation with a glass of bubbly at the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club.
Celebrations were in full swing at the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Meanwhile in Nairn, a more formal celebration was held ahead of King Charles’ arrival at Westminster Abbey.

Veterans, military personnel and members of the public attended a flag-raising at the Royal British Legion.

The building has been decked out with bunting, both indoors and outdoors, and the tables in the main bar are covered in Union flag covers.

Lieutenant Colonel Bob Towns, president of Nairn branch, organised the event.

The veteran joined the Queen’s Own Highlanders at just aged 15, and then subsequently the Highlands, until he was 55.

Speaking at the event, he told The P&J: “I felt Nairn had to do something to mark the coronation and we came up with the idea of raising the coronation flag and making a small ceremony out of it.

“We are delighted by the number of people who turned out to support.”

Veterans, military personnel and members of the public attended a flag-raising at the Royal British Legion in Nairn.
Veterans, military personnel and members of the public attended a flag-raising at the Royal British Legion in Nairn. Image: Richard Paxton

Raising the coronation flag

Members of The Royal British Legion’s Fort William branch turned out for the occasion to support the group in their efforts, alongside Nairn provost Laurie Fraser.

Pipe major Kevin Reid, from Nairn and District Pipe Band, played as Neil Simpson, Chief Petty Officer of the Merchant Navy and legion committee member, raised the coronation flag to full mast before there was a rousing three cheers for the King.

There was a feeling of excitement and delight before the ceremony began. As proceedings got under way, the room fell silent and all eyes were glued to the screen.

As the crown was lowered onto King Charles’s head, veterans joined the chorus in saying, “God save the King.”

Legion chairman Dale Woodman, who left the RAF last month after 35 years, attended the event with his 16-year-old daughter Darcey.

Watch party at the Nairn Royal British Legion.
Watch party at the Nairn Royal British Legion. Image: Richard Paxton

He said: “When everyone comes together like this for such an occasion, you feel as though you are creating your own bit of history.

“Obviously, we can’t physically be there so this is our way of feeling like we are there.”

‘I hope it is a long reign’

Legion member and Nairn resident Jane Stuart, 75, attended with her husband Rowland, 75.

Mrs Stuart served in the Woman’s Royal Naval Service for four years, while, her husband served with the Royal Navy.

Mrs Stuart remembers watching the coronation of Queen Elizabeth on a black and white television at a factory with her father.

“I was only five years old and as a young child, it was just phenomenal,” she said.

“I served in the Armed Forces Women’s Royal Naval Service. To me, the Royal family is an important part of our history and culture and I would rather have a royal family than a president.

“Hopefully King Charles will bring some stability to the monarchy. Charles and William are quite sensible, stable people and they care about the community and the country.

“I hope it is a long reign and carries on the same legacy as the late Queen.”

Residents of Findhorn came together to watch the coronation of King Charles.
Residents of Findhorn came together to watch the coronation of King Charles. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

‘A good reason to celebrate’

In the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club, a small group of residents donned paper crowns and stocked up on scones and coffee for the screening of the coronation ceremony.

The club overlooking the bay was bedecked in flags for the occasion and locals enjoyed chatting while taking in the “spectacle”.

Event coordinator Cathy Low said residents of all ages enjoyed coming together and experiencing a “piece of history”.

“It was a nice wee atmosphere,” she said. “It’s quite poignant that we had an opportunity to come together and celebrate the King being crowned.

Willian Martin gets stuck into a scone as the celebrations go on in Findhorn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The pageantry that this country can put on is quite amazing, it’s beautiful.

“I think everybody just thoroughly enjoyed coming together and watching it.

“The feel of community within the village is really very special. We’re very lucky and it’s given us a good reason to celebrate.”

The screenings are just one of many events happening across the Highlands and Moray this weekend to mark the coronation.

[[title]]

[[text]]

