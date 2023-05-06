Nairn and Findhorn gather to watch the coronation of King Charles III

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flags have been raised and the bunting is up to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Screening parties have been held across the Highlands and Moray, with scores of people turning out to watch the momentous occasion together.

At the Royal Findhorn Clubhouse, people gathered to watch together – kick-starting a weekend of activities there.

Meanwhile in Nairn, a more formal celebration was held ahead of King Charles’ arrival at Westminster Abbey.

Veterans, military personnel and members of the public attended a flag-raising at the Royal British Legion.

The building has been decked out with bunting, both indoors and outdoors, and the tables in the main bar are covered in Union flag covers.

Lieutenant Colonel Bob Towns, president of Nairn branch, organised the event.

The veteran joined the Queen’s Own Highlanders at just aged 15, and then subsequently the Highlands, until he was 55.

Speaking at the event, he told The P&J: “I felt Nairn had to do something to mark the coronation and we came up with the idea of raising the coronation flag and making a small ceremony out of it.

“We are delighted by the number of people who turned out to support.”

Raising the coronation flag

Members of The Royal British Legion’s Fort William branch turned out for the occasion to support the group in their efforts, alongside Nairn provost Laurie Fraser.

Pipe major Kevin Reid, from Nairn and District Pipe Band, played as Neil Simpson, Chief Petty Officer of the Merchant Navy and legion committee member, raised the coronation flag to full mast before there was a rousing three cheers for the King.

There was a feeling of excitement and delight before the ceremony began. As proceedings got under way, the room fell silent and all eyes were glued to the screen.

As the crown was lowered onto King Charles’s head, veterans joined the chorus in saying, “God save the King.”

Legion chairman Dale Woodman, who left the RAF last month after 35 years, attended the event with his 16-year-old daughter Darcey.

He said: “When everyone comes together like this for such an occasion, you feel as though you are creating your own bit of history.

“Obviously, we can’t physically be there so this is our way of feeling like we are there.”

‘I hope it is a long reign’

Legion member and Nairn resident Jane Stuart, 75, attended with her husband Rowland, 75.

Mrs Stuart served in the Woman’s Royal Naval Service for four years, while, her husband served with the Royal Navy.

Mrs Stuart remembers watching the coronation of Queen Elizabeth on a black and white television at a factory with her father.

“I was only five years old and as a young child, it was just phenomenal,” she said.

“I served in the Armed Forces Women’s Royal Naval Service. To me, the Royal family is an important part of our history and culture and I would rather have a royal family than a president.

“Hopefully King Charles will bring some stability to the monarchy. Charles and William are quite sensible, stable people and they care about the community and the country.

“I hope it is a long reign and carries on the same legacy as the late Queen.”

‘A good reason to celebrate’

In the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club, a small group of residents donned paper crowns and stocked up on scones and coffee for the screening of the coronation ceremony.

The club overlooking the bay was bedecked in flags for the occasion and locals enjoyed chatting while taking in the “spectacle”.

Event coordinator Cathy Low said residents of all ages enjoyed coming together and experiencing a “piece of history”.

“It was a nice wee atmosphere,” she said. “It’s quite poignant that we had an opportunity to come together and celebrate the King being crowned.

“The pageantry that this country can put on is quite amazing, it’s beautiful.

“I think everybody just thoroughly enjoyed coming together and watching it.

“The feel of community within the village is really very special. We’re very lucky and it’s given us a good reason to celebrate.”

The screenings are just one of many events happening across the Highlands and Moray this weekend to mark the coronation.