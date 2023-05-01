Moray ‘unsung hero’ receives special Coronation Champion Award for her village volunteer work

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray volunteer has been recognised for her efforts with a Coronation Champion Award.

Cathy Low received the award for the work she does to benefit the residents and visitors to the seaside village of Findhorn.

The awards celebrate the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort through their charity the Royal Voluntary Service.

The Coronation Champions Awards recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country. Only 500 people across the UK were chosen, with 50 in Scotland.

But Mrs Low was the only person in Moray to receive the award.

Moray community recognises volunteer stalwart

The 62-year-old retired Amazon training manager plays a number of roles within the community.

In her role with The Findhorn Village Conservation Company, she led on the resurfacing of Dunes Road and the beach car parks.

She was also involved in the community asset transfer and refurbishment of the toilet blocks and the development of the west beach motorhome stopover.

During lockdown, she set up a WhatsApp group for communication and marshalled a large group of volunteers to help villagers who were shielding.

In addition to volunteering herself, Mrs Low also brought together the various groups and organisations in the village to pool time and resources to collectively make a difference.

Mrs Low is married to John, 66, and the pair moved to Findhorn in 2016 from Burghead.

They have four grown-up children and three grandchildren.

‘A great honour to be chosen’

She said: “It is a great honour to be chosen.

“I was speechless. There are so many other people who do a lot.

“I have been overwhelmed by the number of messages of congratulations that I have received following the announcement.

“I am very proud to be a coronation champion and thank Deputy Lieutenant Sue Finnegan for nominating me for the award.”

The award includes an official coronation champions pin, a signed certificate from both Their Majesties and an invitation to a coronation event.

‘Cathy is an inspiration’

Deputy Lieutenant of Moray Sue Finnegan said: “Cathy is a truly inspirational volunteer who gives generously of her time every single day to enhance the environment and the lives of others in Findhorn.

“An example of this was the hugely successful weekend of activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. It is very fitting that Cathy has received this award whilst she is coordinating a similar weekend of activities to celebrate the Coronation.”

‘The Royal Family brings people together’

Although she wouldn’t class herself as a royal “fan”, Mrs Low said she appreciates what they do for the country.

She said: “Yes they are very privileged, but they work hard.

“Especilly people like Princess Anne, and Charles and Camilla,

“For a little village like Findhorn, we did our Jubilee celebrations and everyone had a great time.

“We have a whole host of activities in the village planned for the coronation too.

“I think the Royal Family brings people together.”

