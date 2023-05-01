Moray ‘unsung hero’ receives special Coronation Champion Award for her village volunteer work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray ‘unsung hero’ receives special Coronation Champion Award for her village volunteer work

Cathy Low received the award to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

By Cameron Roy
Findhorn resident, Cathy Low has been officially recognised as a Coronation Champion. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Findhorn resident, Cathy Low has been officially recognised as a Coronation Champion. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Moray volunteer has been recognised for her efforts with a Coronation Champion Award.

Cathy Low received the award for the work she does to benefit the residents and visitors to the seaside village of Findhorn.

The awards celebrate the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort through their charity the Royal Voluntary Service.

The Coronation Champions Awards recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country. Only 500 people across the UK were chosen, with 50 in Scotland.

But Mrs Low was the only person in Moray to receive the award.

Cathy Low with her Coronation Champion certificate. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Moray community recognises volunteer stalwart

The 62-year-old retired Amazon training manager plays a number of roles within the community.

In her role with The Findhorn Village Conservation Company, she led on the resurfacing of Dunes Road and the beach car parks.

She was also involved in the community asset transfer and refurbishment of the toilet blocks and the development of the west beach motorhome stopover.

During lockdown, she set up a WhatsApp group for communication and marshalled a large group of volunteers to help villagers who were shielding.

In addition to volunteering herself, Mrs Low also brought together the various groups and organisations in the village to pool time and resources to collectively make a difference.

Cathy Low has been praised as a crucial village volunteer. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Mrs Low is married to John, 66, and the pair moved to Findhorn in 2016 from Burghead.

They have four grown-up children and three grandchildren.

‘A great honour to be chosen’

She said: “It is a great honour to be chosen.

“I was speechless. There are so many other people who do a lot.

The Coronation Champion badge that came with the award. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“I have been overwhelmed by the number of messages of congratulations that I have received following the announcement.

“I am very proud to be a coronation champion and thank Deputy Lieutenant Sue Finnegan for nominating me for the award.”

The award includes an official coronation champions pin, a signed certificate from both Their Majesties and an invitation to a coronation event.

Cathy Low photographed with Deputy Lieutenant of Moray, Sue Finnegan (Left). Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

‘Cathy is an inspiration’

Deputy Lieutenant of Moray Sue Finnegan said: “Cathy is a truly inspirational volunteer who gives generously of her time every single day to enhance the environment and the lives of others in Findhorn.

“An example of this was the hugely successful weekend of activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. It is very fitting that Cathy has received this award whilst she is coordinating a similar weekend of activities to celebrate the Coronation.”

Cathy Low and  Deputy Lieutenant of Moray, Sue Finnegan walking around Findhorn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘The Royal Family brings people together’

Although she wouldn’t class herself as a royal “fan”, Mrs Low said she appreciates what they do for the country.

She said: “Yes they are very privileged, but they work hard.

“Especilly people like Princess Anne, and Charles and Camilla,

“For a little village like Findhorn, we did our Jubilee celebrations and everyone had a great time.

“We have a whole host of activities in the village planned for the coronation too.

“I think the Royal Family brings people together.”

For a full list of the coronation celebration events in Moray, the Highlands and islands visit here, or for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, visit here.

