Highlands & Islands Who paid for all the tickets? Musician Calum MacPhail’s Lochaber cafe gig is free thanks to mystery benefactor Calum MacPhail performed the set in his hometown of Fort William. By Shannon Morrison May 9 2023, 6.00pm Share Who paid for all the tickets? Musician Calum MacPhail’s Lochaber cafe gig is free thanks to mystery benefactor Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5706997/calum-macphail-cafaidh-mara-free/ Copy Link 0 comment Pictured: [left] Calum MacPhail and [right] Robert Coull of An Cafaidh Mara. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 08/05/2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation