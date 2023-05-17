Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A sneak peek into Lochaber crime author JD Kirk’s upcoming book release ‘The One That Got Away’

To the delight of JD Kirk fans, his new book is already available for pre-order.

By Shannon Morrison
Crime author JD Kirk (Barry Hutchison) releases new book The One That Got Away on May 25th
The prolific writer has written over 170 children's books and 15 books for adults. Image supplied by: Muckle Media

Lochaber crime fiction author JD Kirk will launch the first book of his new series, following the journey of main character DI Heather Filson.

It’s great news for fans as the first book in his new series, ‘The One That Got Away’, will be released on May 25.

JD Kirk is the pen name of Fort William author, screenwriter and comic writer, Barry Hutchison.

As JD Kirk, Hutchison has captivated crime fiction readers since his first DCI Jack Logan book was published in 2019.

The popularity of his writing has soared with over 2 million books and over 400,000 audiobooks in the DCI Logan series sold.

He has written over 170 children’s books as Barry Hutchison, and over 15 books for adults as Barry J. Hutchison.

What is the story behind ‘The One That Got Away’?

The award-winning author’s new novel follows DI Heather Filson on a thrilling murder mystery.

Part police-procedural and part psychological thriller, the book also features the humour and deep relationships Kirk is known for.

The premise of the book follows a 15-year-old girl who fails to come home from school.

At first, main character DI Heather Filson belives she is dealing with just another teenage runaway.

However, the girl’s grandfather, a notorious Glasgow gangster, disagrees.

“Convinced one of his underworld enemies has taken her, he’s prepared to bathe the city in blood to bring his princess home.

“But, as the days pass and evidence mounts, DI Filson starts to fear that they’re both wrong and that a brutal killer from the past has returned.”

JD Kirk is ‘excited’ for readers to meet DI Filson

Speaking about ‘The One That Got Away’, author JD Kirk says he has enjoyed ‘exploring the characters’ of this tale.

“Heather Filson first appeared in a minor role in the DCI Logan series, and it’s been great fun finding out a bit more about her.”

He says: “I’m excited for readers to find out just what makes Heather tick!”

Hutchison began writing crime fiction books in 2019, and he says that he ‘hasn’t looked back’ since.

“I am so thankful to the support my readers have given me as I’ve moved from children’s fiction,” he says.

The writer first transitioned to comedy sci-fi, before his current genre of crime.

On ‘The One That Got Away’, Hutchison says: “I can’t wait to hear what [his readers] think!”

