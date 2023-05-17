[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lochaber crime fiction author JD Kirk will launch the first book of his new series, following the journey of main character DI Heather Filson.

It’s great news for fans as the first book in his new series, ‘The One That Got Away’, will be released on May 25.

JD Kirk is the pen name of Fort William author, screenwriter and comic writer, Barry Hutchison.

As JD Kirk, Hutchison has captivated crime fiction readers since his first DCI Jack Logan book was published in 2019.

The popularity of his writing has soared with over 2 million books and over 400,000 audiobooks in the DCI Logan series sold.

Nice afternoon cycle along the Caledonian Canal today as part of my #teamhighlandhospice cycling challenge. Posted by JD Kirk Books on Friday, 7 April 2023

He has written over 170 children’s books as Barry Hutchison, and over 15 books for adults as Barry J. Hutchison.

What is the story behind ‘The One That Got Away’?

The award-winning author’s new novel follows DI Heather Filson on a thrilling murder mystery.

Part police-procedural and part psychological thriller, the book also features the humour and deep relationships Kirk is known for.

The premise of the book follows a 15-year-old girl who fails to come home from school.

At first, main character DI Heather Filson belives she is dealing with just another teenage runaway.

However, the girl’s grandfather, a notorious Glasgow gangster, disagrees.

“Convinced one of his underworld enemies has taken her, he’s prepared to bathe the city in blood to bring his princess home.

“But, as the days pass and evidence mounts, DI Filson starts to fear that they’re both wrong and that a brutal killer from the past has returned.”

JD Kirk is ‘excited’ for readers to meet DI Filson

Speaking about ‘The One That Got Away’, author JD Kirk says he has enjoyed ‘exploring the characters’ of this tale.

Popped into the Highland Bookshop today to sign a big pile of copies of ONE FOR THE AGES. You can order your signed copy… Posted by JD Kirk Books on Saturday, 25 February 2023

“Heather Filson first appeared in a minor role in the DCI Logan series, and it’s been great fun finding out a bit more about her.”

He says: “I’m excited for readers to find out just what makes Heather tick!”

Hutchison began writing crime fiction books in 2019, and he says that he ‘hasn’t looked back’ since.

“I am so thankful to the support my readers have given me as I’ve moved from children’s fiction,” he says.

The writer first transitioned to comedy sci-fi, before his current genre of crime.

On ‘The One That Got Away’, Hutchison says: “I can’t wait to hear what [his readers] think!”

