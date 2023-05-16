Glencoe ‘Quiet Route’ pilot project to commence this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proposal for a pilot ‘Quiet Route’ in Glencoe has been approved, and will subsequently commence this July.

Vehicle users in the Glencoe area can expect to see an increase in pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders along the route, as well as a reduced speed limit.

According to HITRANS, quiet routes aim to encourage safe active travel modes such as “walking, cycling and horseback activities.”

To facilitate this, quiet routes take place on designated roads in rural areas with a low or reduced speed limit.

The route will take place from the River Coe bridge to Glencoe Village along a single-track road, linking with the A82.

The pilot project will commence from 1 July 2023, and will last a total of 18 months.

Lochaber Area Committee passed the motion during a meeting on 16 May, with all members in ‘general agreement’.

Reduced speed limits are the ‘most important’ factor

From from when the pilot project starts in July, the speed limit will be reduced from 60mph to 40mph.

The project will monitor traffic to identify travel trends, and see if users of the quiet route will shift to active travel modes as intended.

The pilot also aims to identify if the number of vehicles being used on the route drops, as well as a reduction in speed.

Prior to the route’s approval, the Active Travel Behaviour Survey was carried out to analyse residents’ existing active travel behaviours.

Results showed that 90% of survey respondents felt they would very likely or likely to use a quiet route.

However, over half of respondents said they did not feel safe to walk, cycle or horse-ride on local roads.

It was highlighted that slower traffic speeds in the area were ‘the most important factor individuals are looking for in the area’.

The quiet route will ‘support outdoor access for everyone’

Lochaber Area Committee Chair, Cllr Kate Willis says the committee support the introduction of the ‘Glencoe Quiet Route’ pilot project.

“The speed limit will be reduced on this single track route from 60mph to 40mph to encourage safe walking, cycling and horseback activities,” says Willis.

“It also aims to preserve the natural beauty of rural areas, whilst supporting access to the outdoors for everyone.”

Transport Scotland will provide full project monitoring, as well as the budget which covers consultation, implementation, signage and road furniture.

The project is being managed by HITRANS and supported by The Highland Council.

