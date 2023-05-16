Glencoe ‘Quiet Route’ pilot project to commence this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glencoe ‘Quiet Route’ pilot project to commence this summer

The quiet route aims to encourage walking, cycling and horse riding activities.

By Shannon Morrison
Glencoe A82 road
The A82 Glencoe road. Image supplied by: Google Maps

The proposal for a pilot ‘Quiet Route’ in Glencoe has been approved, and will subsequently commence this July.

Vehicle users in the Glencoe area can expect to see an increase in pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders along the route, as well as a reduced speed limit.

According to HITRANS, quiet routes aim to encourage safe active travel modes such as “walking, cycling and horseback activities.”

To facilitate this, quiet routes take place on designated roads in rural areas with a low or reduced speed limit.

The route will take place from the River Coe bridge to Glencoe Village along a single-track road, linking with the A82.

The pilot project will commence from 1 July 2023, and will last a total of 18 months.

Lochaber Area Committee passed the motion during a meeting on 16 May, with all members in ‘general agreement’.

Reduced speed limits are the ‘most important’ factor

From from when the pilot project starts in July, the speed limit will be reduced from 60mph to 40mph.

The project will monitor traffic to identify travel trends, and see if users of the quiet route will shift to active travel modes as intended.

The pilot also aims to identify if the number of vehicles being used on the route drops, as well as a reduction in speed.

map of Glencoe Orbital route
The route runs past Red Squirrel Campsite and Clachaig Inn. Image sourced by: HITRANS

Prior to the route’s approval, the Active Travel Behaviour Survey was carried out to analyse residents’ existing active travel behaviours.

Results showed that 90% of survey respondents felt they would very likely or likely to use a quiet route.

However, over half of respondents said they did not feel safe to walk, cycle or horse-ride on local roads.

It was highlighted that slower traffic speeds in the area were ‘the most important factor individuals are looking for in the area’.

The quiet route will ‘support outdoor access for everyone’

Lochaber Area Committee Chair, Cllr Kate Willis says the committee support the introduction of the ‘Glencoe Quiet Route’ pilot project.

“The speed limit will be reduced on this single track route from 60mph to 40mph to encourage safe walking, cycling and horseback activities,” says Willis.

“It also aims to preserve the natural beauty of rural areas, whilst supporting access to the outdoors for everyone.”

Transport Scotland will provide full project monitoring, as well as the budget which covers consultation, implementation, signage and road furniture.

The project is being managed by HITRANS and supported by The Highland Council.

