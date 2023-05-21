Diver rescued after suffering decompression sickness off Orkney island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Diver rescued after suffering decompression sickness off Orkney island

The diver is being taken to a hyperbaric chamber in Stromness.

By Michelle Henderson
Volunteers from Kirkwall lifeboat were on hand to assist with the rescue operation. Jane Candlish/ DC Thomson.

A diver has been saved by rescue teams after suffering decompression sickness in Orkney.

The diver was exploring the waters near the island of Stronsay, on the east coast, when they got into difficulty.

HM coastguard was first alerted to the incident shortly before 3pm today.

Kirkwall lifeboat was dispatched to rescue the stricken diver and bring them back to dry land at Kirkwall harbour.

The casualty is currently being transported by ambulance to the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (ORIC) in Stromness, where they will be placed in a hyperbaric chamber.

The 24/7 service is provided by Orkney Hyperbaric Trust for both the recreational and commercial diving industry.

Moray diver Grant wright goes missing in the Pentland Firth

The incident comes just days after the search for missing diver Grant Wright was stood down.

Mr Wright from Moray was reported missing on Tuesday, sparking a huge search involving the coastguard, RNLI and nearby vessels.

He was diving in the Pentland Firth when he went missing.

After almost 24 hours, coastguard teams stood down the search for the 64-year-old.

Officers are continuing to support the family as their inquiries remain ongoing.

What is a hyperbaric chamber?

A hyperbaric chamber is used to treat a range of illnesses including decompression sickness, carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene and wounds or infections that won’t heal.

The chamber uses oxygen therapy to accelerate the healing process.

The air pressure inside the chamber is raised to a level higher than normal air pressure, helping the lungs to collect more oxygen.

