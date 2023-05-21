Diver rescued after suffering decompression sickness off Orkney island

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A diver has been saved by rescue teams after suffering decompression sickness in Orkney.

The diver was exploring the waters near the island of Stronsay, on the east coast, when they got into difficulty.

HM coastguard was first alerted to the incident shortly before 3pm today.

Kirkwall lifeboat was dispatched to rescue the stricken diver and bring them back to dry land at Kirkwall harbour.

The casualty is currently being transported by ambulance to the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (ORIC) in Stromness, where they will be placed in a hyperbaric chamber.

The 24/7 service is provided by Orkney Hyperbaric Trust for both the recreational and commercial diving industry.

Moray diver Grant wright goes missing in the Pentland Firth

The incident comes just days after the search for missing diver Grant Wright was stood down.

Mr Wright from Moray was reported missing on Tuesday, sparking a huge search involving the coastguard, RNLI and nearby vessels.

He was diving in the Pentland Firth when he went missing.

After almost 24 hours, coastguard teams stood down the search for the 64-year-old.

Officers are continuing to support the family as their inquiries remain ongoing.

What is a hyperbaric chamber?

A hyperbaric chamber is used to treat a range of illnesses including decompression sickness, carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene and wounds or infections that won’t heal.

The chamber uses oxygen therapy to accelerate the healing process.

The air pressure inside the chamber is raised to a level higher than normal air pressure, helping the lungs to collect more oxygen.