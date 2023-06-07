Before and after photos show Cairngorms recovery from deer damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Before and after photos show Cairngorms recovery from deer damage

A photo taken in 1984 of the Ryvoan Pass overlooking the Green Lochan documents the impact of deer management.

By Louise Glen
The before and after impact of deer culling in the Cairngorms. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).
Forestry and Land Scotland has recreated a 30-year-old photograph to show the impact of deer management in a stretch of the Cairngorms.

The photo overlooks the Green Lochan in the Ryvoan Pass.

The original was taken in 1984 by forester George Dey, who donated his collection of photos to Aberdeen University.

The Ryvoan Pass in the Cairngorms National Park is a trail that takes visitors from Glenmore Forest to Abernethy Forest past the Green Lochan, famous for its emerald green waters.

The caption on the photo states: “Lovely high view of the Green Loch at Glenmore Forest. George Dey has made the remark – no regeneration and it would be interesting to see a present-day view from the same place.”

A 1984 photo of the Ryvoan Pass, the Cairngorms. Image: George Dey/ FLS.

Woodland recovery in the absence of deer

FLS ecology intern Rossina Parvanova took the new image of the forest area from Ryvoan Pass, which shows how the woodland has expanded since 1984.

Tom Cameron, area wildlife manager in the north for Forestry and Land Scotland said: “The photo shows the Green Lochan and Glenmore, which has some of the oldest woodland we have in the UK. It’s truly a very special place.

“In the 1984 photo, you can see the trees were sparse with limited regeneration and vegetation growth. That was down to deer trampling and grazing on vegetation and new shoots.”

The land as it is today.. Image: FLS.

Restoration of the Caledonian Pine woodland has continued since the early 90s: non-native conifers were removed and deer management increased.

This reduced browsing pressure and allowed the natural regeneration of native pinewood species.

Deer damage forests in various ways – stripping trees of bark leaves the trees more prone to disease, eating young trees and preventing them from growing and trampling stops vegetation growth, harms the soil and ruins other forest habitats.

Deer have no natural predators in Scotland, so FLS carries out sustainable deer management practices to manage populations, halt the loss of biodiversity and achieve land management objectives.

The Ryvoan pass photos show how sustained, considered deer management can help restore forests.

Naturally-restored woodland

Mr Cameron said: “Ryvoan Pass has regenerated itself incredibly well in the absence of deer.

“You can see the Caledonian pine has expanded back up the hillside, accompanied by the associated native broadleaf species such as willow, rowan and birch.

“We haven’t added or planted anything here – nature did this all by herself once we increased deer management efforts.”

FLS, along with the site’s adjoining neighbours, used culls to reduce the deer population and avoided using deer fencing.

Mr Cameron added: “Deer fencing has its place, but it’s visually intrusive, can restrict access and can have an impact on other wildlife – the endangered capercaillie can fly into it, for example.

“It can also displace deer from one area of land or another and create or magnify issues relating to high deer population levels.

“These photos show how successful that approach can be – we have a native woodland that is now thriving and expanding.”

Visitors who want to walk the Old Ryvoan trail and see the recovery for themselves can start at Glenmore visitor centre.

