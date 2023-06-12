How her daughter’s sensitive skin led to this Easdale mum starting her own soap business

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Having a toddler with sensitive skin during lockdown has led to an island mother developing her own range of soap.

Bethan Smith, 31, grew up on Easdale, a tiny former slate quarrying island 15 miles south of Oban.

With a population of just 60 and no roads, the public ferry to Easdale is passenger only.

Bethan lives in a traditional white-washed cottage, which was once home to quarry workers, with her husband Joe Smith, 35, the ferryman.

Now they have two children, Luna, five, and Lucas, two.

It all sounds idyllic. But when lockdown struck, life was far from perfect for everyone.

Bethan said: “When my daughter was born she had really sensitive skin.

“Then when she was 18 months we went into lockdown and all the small businesses were closed.

The soap encouraged toddler Luna to wash her hands during lockdown

“With the constant washing, her skin was sore and cracked. I tried some recipes to make my own soap and came up with some good ones.

“Luna just loved it and it encouraged her to wash her hands.”

Bethan makes the handmade soaps using Glycerin in a variety of scents. Her business, launched in January, is called Siabann Eisdeal, which is Gaelic for Easdale Soap.

The soaps act as a moisturiser and a free from any harsh colours or chemicals.

She started selling them to neighbours before making Facebook and Instagram pages and promoting them online.

Bethan said: “Easdale Waves and Easdale Dolphin at Sunset soaps are my most popular soaps. They sell out the fastest and make beautiful souvenirs as well.

“The holiday cottages here on Easdale also have little sample-sized bars of the Easdale Waves as guest soaps which is lovely.”

On the mainland, village shops at Kilmelford and Melfort have started stocking her range.

Soap shed will be the first shop on Easdale Island

Now she plans to open the first shop on her home island. It will be a wooden shed in her garden, painted in two shades of blue.

Currently, Easdale has a pub, a community hall and a museum. It is also home to the World Stone Skimming Championships.

A planning application has been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council for the soap shop.

Bethan hopes for a decision by the end of July. She will open as soon as possible.

She also makes wet soap and solid bars of shampoo and conditioner.

The mum-of-two said: “I use shea butter, coconut oil and aloe vera. I make it as natural as it can be. The conditioner bars are just like normal conditioner and are really nourishing for your scalp.

“There are about 15 fragrances. I make them in my spare room. My son Lucas loves them too. My daughter especially loves them.”

If given the go-ahead, the shop will be open Thursday to Sunday from 11am – 3pm.

