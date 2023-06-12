How her daughter’s sensitive skin led to this Easdale mum starting her own soap business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How her daughter’s sensitive skin led to this Easdale mum starting her own soap business

Bethan Smith, 31, is having such success that she now plans to open the island's first shop.

By Rita Campbell
Bethan Smith with daughter Luna, who she started making the soap for.
Having a toddler with sensitive skin during lockdown has led to an island mother developing her own range of soap.

Bethan Smith, 31, grew up on Easdale, a tiny former slate quarrying island 15 miles south of Oban.

With a population of just 60 and no roads, the public ferry to Easdale is passenger only.

Bethan lives in a traditional white-washed cottage, which was once home to quarry workers, with her husband Joe Smith, 35, the ferryman.

Bethan Smith, outside her Easdale cottage where she makes her soap, with children Lucas and Luna.

Now they have two children, Luna, five, and Lucas, two.

It all sounds idyllic. But when lockdown struck, life was far from perfect for everyone.

Bethan said: “When my daughter was born she had really sensitive skin.

“Then when she was 18 months we went into lockdown and all the small businesses were closed.

The soap encouraged toddler Luna to wash her hands during lockdown

“With the constant washing, her skin was sore and cracked. I tried some recipes to make my own soap and came up with some good ones.

“Luna just loved it and it encouraged her to wash her hands.”

Bethan makes the handmade soaps using Glycerin in a variety of scents. Her business, launched in January, is called Siabann Eisdeal, which is Gaelic for Easdale Soap.

The soaps act as a moisturiser and a free from any harsh colours or chemicals.

Siabann Eisdeal, or Easdale Soap.

She started selling them to neighbours before making Facebook and Instagram pages and promoting them online.

Bethan said: “Easdale Waves and Easdale Dolphin at Sunset soaps are my most popular soaps. They sell out the fastest and make beautiful souvenirs as well.

“The holiday cottages here on Easdale also have little sample-sized bars of the Easdale Waves as guest soaps which is lovely.”

On the mainland, village shops at Kilmelford and Melfort have started stocking her range.

Soap shed will be the first shop on Easdale Island

Now she plans to open the first shop on her home island. It will be a wooden shed in her garden, painted in two shades of blue.

Currently, Easdale has a pub, a community hall and a museum. It is also home to the World Stone Skimming Championships.

A planning application has been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council for the soap shop.

Bethan hopes for a decision by the end of July. She will open as soon as possible.

Easdale Island during the famous World Stone Skimming Championships. Image: Jordan Young

She also makes wet soap and solid bars of shampoo and conditioner.

The mum-of-two said: “I use shea butter, coconut oil and aloe vera. I make it as natural as it can be. The conditioner bars are just like normal conditioner and are really nourishing for your scalp.

“There are about 15 fragrances. I make them in my spare room. My son Lucas loves them too. My daughter especially loves them.”

If given the go-ahead, the shop will be open Thursday to Sunday from 11am – 3pm.

