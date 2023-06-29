Gaelic National 5 exam papers destroyed after blaze

Some pupils will not get two of their National 5 exams marked after they were destroyed in a fire last week.

24 Gaelic modern studies papers from four schools and education centres – which were completed on May 18 – were being stored at an exam marker’s house that went up in flames.

It was thought that the exams were being held in Stornoway’s County Hotel, which went on fire on Wednesday last week.

However, Scotland’s national exam body, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said this was not the case and they were not being stored there, or in the Western Isles.

They confirmed that they will work with schools and education centres that have been affected.

Due to the exams – which consisted of two separate papers – being destroyed, students will not have to retake them, instead “alternative evidence” will be used.

‘Best outcome’

An SQA spokesman said: “SQA invoked its established contingency process when it became clear the candidates’ scripts could not be marked. We are working closely with the centres of the affected candidates who have confirmed they will supply alternative evidence.

“It is for the centres, who know their learners best, to use their professional judgement about informing them at this time. When determining the final award, we will take account of all available information and data. This will ensure that we reach the best outcome for the affected candidates.”