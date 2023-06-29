Gaelic National 5 exam papers destroyed after blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gaelic National 5 exam papers destroyed after blaze

The SQA confirmed that students will not have to retake them.

By Chris Cromar
Students sitting at desks in a hall doing an exam.
The Gaelic-medium Modern Studies exam took place on May 18.

Some pupils will not get two of their National 5 exams marked after they were destroyed in a fire last week.

24 Gaelic modern studies papers from four schools and education centres – which were completed on May 18 – were being stored at an exam marker’s house that went up in flames.

It was thought that the exams were being held in Stornoway’s County Hotel, which went on fire on Wednesday last week.

However, Scotland’s national exam body, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said this was not the case and they were not being stored there, or in the Western Isles.

County Hotel in Stornoway, where the exam papers were destroyed in a fire.
The County Hotel in Stornoway went on fire on Wednesday last week, but the exam papers were not being stored there. Image: Google Maps.

They confirmed that they will work with schools and education centres that have been affected.

Due to the exams – which consisted of two separate papers – being destroyed, students will not have to retake them, instead “alternative evidence” will be used.

‘Best outcome’

An SQA spokesman said: “SQA invoked its established contingency process when it became clear the candidates’ scripts could not be marked. We are working closely with the centres of the affected candidates who have confirmed they will supply alternative evidence.

“It is for the centres, who know their learners best, to use their professional judgement about informing them at this time. When determining the final award, we will take account of all available information and data. This will ensure that we reach the best outcome for the affected candidates.”

