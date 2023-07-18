Glencoe road struck by landslides to reopen this week

A Highland road is to reopen to traffic this week after being struck by landslides.

The B863 Glencoe to Kinlochleven road was left impassable after heavy rain showers brought several hundred tonnes of hillside debris down onto the road.

Some drivers had to be rescued by Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team after becoming stuck between two fast-flowing slides.

Road maintainers have been working around the clock over the last four weeks to repair the damage, including reconstructing the failed side slope below the road.

However, Highland Council officials have confirmed works to rebuild the parapets, install safety fencing and complete the surfacing will be completed later this summer.

The B863 is scheduled to open to single-lane traffic from 5pm on Friday.

Highland roads struck by landslides

The Lochaber route was one of several roads damaged by landslides in recent weeks.

The A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road was closed after 400 tonnes of debris washed onto the road near Roybridge.

Drivers were forced to take a 112-mile diversion via Inverness to reach the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road.

The route was closed for around 19 hours as Bear Scotland worked to clear the carriageway.

Temporary traffic lights were erected as the last of the debris was cleared away.

The A86 forms an important connection for the west coast, providing access between the A9 Inverness to Perth road and the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.