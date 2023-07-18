Glencoe road struck by landslides to reopen this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Glencoe road struck by landslides to reopen this week

By Michelle Henderson
The B863 was left impassable by landslides. Image: Highland Council.
The B863 was left impassable by landslides. Image: Highland Council.

A Highland road is to reopen to traffic this week after being struck by landslides.

The B863 Glencoe to Kinlochleven road was left impassable after heavy rain showers brought several hundred tonnes of hillside debris down onto the road.

Some drivers had to be rescued by Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team after becoming stuck between two fast-flowing slides.

Road maintainers have been working around the clock over the last four weeks to repair the damage, including reconstructing the failed side slope below the road.

Diggers drive along the newly refurbished road.
Highland Council has confirmed works to rebuild the parapets, install safety fencing and complete the surfacing will be completed later this summer. Image: Highland Council.

However, Highland Council officials have confirmed works to rebuild the parapets, install safety fencing and complete the surfacing will be completed later this summer.

The B863 is scheduled to open to single-lane traffic from 5pm on Friday.

Highland roads struck by landslides

The Lochaber route was one of several roads damaged by landslides in recent weeks.

The A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road was closed after 400 tonnes of debris washed onto the road near Roybridge.

Drivers were forced to take a 112-mile diversion via Inverness to reach the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road.

400 tonnes of debris washed onto the road near Roybridge last week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The route was closed for around 19 hours as Bear Scotland worked to clear the carriageway.

Temporary traffic lights were erected as the last of the debris was cleared away.

The A86 forms an important connection for the west coast, providing access between the A9 Inverness to Perth road and the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

