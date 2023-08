Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an Ross-shire industrial estate.

Four crews are at the scene at Fearn Industrial Estate, near Balintore, after the alarm was raised just after 12.15pm.

Two teams from Invergordon, one from Dornoch and one from Golspie are battling the flames.

It is not yet known which building is on fire.

The industrial estate is just west of Balintore, on the B9166 road to Fearn.

More as we get it.