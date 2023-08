The A99 is closed in both directions following a crash near Blackness.

The incident happened on the A99 Latheron to Wick road.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 8.20pm.

The A99 is closed to all traffic between Bruan and Occumster.

Traffic Scotland is warning motorists to expect longer than normal journey times.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.