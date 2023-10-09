Autumn interiors: How to make your home look warm and welcoming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Autumn interiors: How to make your home look warm and welcoming

Autumnal décor is cosy and comforting and uses texture as well as colour to create inviting spaces in which to snuggle down with a good book, a movie and a cuppa

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Beatrice Velvet Sofa Orange Umber, £599; Natural History Museum Roe Deer Cushion, £22; and other decor and accessories from Dunelm.
Beatrice Velvet Sofa Orange Umber, £599; Natural History Museum Roe Deer Cushion, £22; and other decor and accessories from Dunelm.

The rich shades of autumn may inspire many of us to have a décor overhaul and bring some of those glorious gold, reds and pinks indoors, suggests Jacqueline Wake Young.

If there’s any season that could possibly shake the nation out of its obsession with grey, it’s autumn.

The rich, jewelled hues of warm reds, orange, terracotta and gold blend with earthy tones of greens and browns to create a comforting palette that is hard to resist.

Light brown mink throw, perfect for decorating your home for autumn.
Ruched Mink Throw, £80, Next.

Just as we may be tempted to kick up a pile of fallen leaves for the sheer joy of it, we may also feel the urge to own an orange velvet cushion or a soft, furry throw.

Such cosy accessories come in handy as it’s also the time of year we want to turn on the heating, especially given the temperature drops of the north and north-east of Scotland.

If we can heat the human not the home with a blanket and a cardie, at least until winter sets in, that can save us some pennies and the planet.

Colourful knitted hot water bottle to keep you cosy this fall.
Knitted Hot Water Bottle, £18, Next.

Autumnal décor is richly layered and inviting, creating spaces that you can’t help but sink into and then never want to leave.

In an autumnal-themed home, entire days can go by where all you’ve done is snuggle on the sofa, read books, watch old movies and drink hot beverages.

So where do you start to create such a look? As is so often the case, the best idea is to take your cue from nature.

Olive green velvet sofa, ideal for autumn decor.
Beatrice Matte Velvet 3 Seater Sofa Bed, £799, Dunelm.

This will not only give you the colour scheme but it will show how colours at opposite sides of a colour wheel can actually work together.

And don’t forget about berry tones with purples, raspberry and dark pinks able to bring some zing to an otherwise earthy or muted scheme.

Of course it’s not just about colour; texture has a major role to play in creating that sumptuous, welcoming ambience.

Orange ombre salt and pepper mills, which are practical autumn decorations for your kitchen.
Orange Ombre Salt and Pepper Mill, £16, Habitat.

Knits, faux furs and velvet are the go-to fabrics, while tassles, pom poms and raised patterns will all help create that layered effect.

Woods such as aged oak and walnut will add to the rustic vibe, especially if you can see the grain.

Wooden star-shaped wall hanging, another idea for your autumn decor.
Mango Wood Star Wall Hanging Large, £22, Habitat.

Respect for the natural world is also called for, and sustainable choices such as reclaimed wood, heirloom pieces and upcycled furniture will demonstrate character in more ways than one.

Finally, this season offers all sorts of exciting accessories to bring an autumnal theme to life.

Autumnal duvet set featuring brown foliage on a black background.
Winters Bouquet Dark Foliage Duvet Set, £32 – £44, Habitat.

Look out for evocative fragrances in the form of scented candles, diffusers and pot pourri – although display the latter in a high-sided bowl or vase rather than a shallow dish to avoid it scattering all over.

A hot water bottle and blanket won’t go amiss and a colourful autumn wreath on the front door can provide a final flourish.

Copper cafetiere, ideal to bring a touch of autumn into your decor.
Dark Sands, Eight-Cup Double Walled Copper Cafetiere, £23, Habitat.
Cast iron casserole dish in a warm ochre shade for fall.
Global Ochre Cast iron Casserole Dish, £45, Habitat.
Gold enamel tray.
Gold Enamel Tray, £25, Habitat.
Stylish orange velvet sofa topped with a roe deer cushion and other accessories, ideal for your autumn home decor.
Beatrice Velvet Sofa Orange Umber, £599; Natural History Museum Roe Deer Cushion, £22; and other decor and accessories from Dunelm.

More from Lifestyle

A&E departments are seeing a rise in people attending with sore throats, insomnia, coughs and earache (PA)
A&E seeing more people with sore throats, backache, insomnia and coughs
Scientists question whether some ultra-processed foods should be labelled as ‘addictive’ (PA)
Some ultra-processed foods should be labelled ‘addictive’, scientists suggest
More must be done to support children’s mental health in schools, a charity has said after it emerged that mental and emotional wellbeing was the top reason for children seeking help from Childline last year (Alamy/PA)
Mental health ‘top reason for children contacting Childline’
Exterior of Tomintoul Village Store
Tomintoul Village Store for sale at offers over £375,000 - including six-bedroom townhouse
George met with the armed masked men of the Abd al-Qadir al-Husayni Brigades inside the Gaza Strip. Image: George Mitchell.
George Mitchell: The truth about Gaza - from someone who has been there
A model wearing the red fashion trend by David Koma.
Runway success: Five trends to take home from the autumn fashion shows
The Government has launched a campaign to recruit more social care workers (Alamy/PA)
‘More men and young people needed’ as social care recruitment campaign launched
Kate Sonley and her daughter Amber.
'I just try to find anchors to survive': Highland mum's heartbreak after her three-month-old…
Evening Express headlines about the new drink-drive laws from 1967. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock/Clarke Cooper
1967: What happened when drink-drive laws hit Aberdeen?
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer addresses the Labour Party Women’s Conference (PA)
Starmer says NHS medics will back his overtime plan despite lure of private work

Conversation