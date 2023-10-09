Autumn interiors: How to make your home look warm and welcoming

The rich shades of autumn may inspire many of us to have a décor overhaul and bring some of those glorious gold, reds and pinks indoors, suggests Jacqueline Wake Young.

If there’s any season that could possibly shake the nation out of its obsession with grey, it’s autumn.

The rich, jewelled hues of warm reds, orange, terracotta and gold blend with earthy tones of greens and browns to create a comforting palette that is hard to resist.

Just as we may be tempted to kick up a pile of fallen leaves for the sheer joy of it, we may also feel the urge to own an orange velvet cushion or a soft, furry throw.

Such cosy accessories come in handy as it’s also the time of year we want to turn on the heating, especially given the temperature drops of the north and north-east of Scotland.

If we can heat the human not the home with a blanket and a cardie, at least until winter sets in, that can save us some pennies and the planet.

Autumnal décor is richly layered and inviting, creating spaces that you can’t help but sink into and then never want to leave.

In an autumnal-themed home, entire days can go by where all you’ve done is snuggle on the sofa, read books, watch old movies and drink hot beverages.

So where do you start to create such a look? As is so often the case, the best idea is to take your cue from nature.

This will not only give you the colour scheme but it will show how colours at opposite sides of a colour wheel can actually work together.

And don’t forget about berry tones with purples, raspberry and dark pinks able to bring some zing to an otherwise earthy or muted scheme.

Of course it’s not just about colour; texture has a major role to play in creating that sumptuous, welcoming ambience.

Knits, faux furs and velvet are the go-to fabrics, while tassles, pom poms and raised patterns will all help create that layered effect.

Woods such as aged oak and walnut will add to the rustic vibe, especially if you can see the grain.

Respect for the natural world is also called for, and sustainable choices such as reclaimed wood, heirloom pieces and upcycled furniture will demonstrate character in more ways than one.

Finally, this season offers all sorts of exciting accessories to bring an autumnal theme to life.

Look out for evocative fragrances in the form of scented candles, diffusers and pot pourri – although display the latter in a high-sided bowl or vase rather than a shallow dish to avoid it scattering all over.

A hot water bottle and blanket won’t go amiss and a colourful autumn wreath on the front door can provide a final flourish.