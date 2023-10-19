North singers prepare for Mod’s Traditional Gold Medal final

Two north singers can almost taste victory as they qualify for the final of the Traditional Gold Medal.

Catriona Bain, originally from Grais on Lewis, and Ruairidh Morrison from North Kessock, topped the leaderboard in the men’s and ladies’ solo singing qualifier at Re:Hope Church this morning.

The pair will now go head-to-head against six fellow competitors at Paisley Town Hall to compete for the Traditional Gold Medal.

‘I really didn’t expect to qualify’

As well as earning her place in tonight’s final, Ms Bain, who now lives in Glasgow, also won the Moray Trophy.

It’s the first time the 24-year-old dietician has made it through to the final.

Her success comes just 24 hours after her older sister Isabelle Bain qualified for the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final; finishing in second place.

Speaking to The P&J, the songstress spoke about her chosen song, called Air Cheathranh Latha, as she prepares for tonight’s competition.

She said: “I am pleased. I really didn’t expect to qualify so it feels nice.

“The song I sang; it was a song about a man from the village that I come from, wrote it when he was in the First World War.”

Her father Jack Bain praised both his daughters for their accomplishments.

He said: “I’m very pleased they have managed to get through. They have done very well. They enjoy the competitions so that’s what it’s all about.”

North Kessock finalist overcomes his nerves to claim a spot in the final

Ruairidh Morrison also left with a trophy in hand, earning the Lochaber Rotary Club Trophy.

The pair will also share the Donald Murray Trophy for earning the highest marks in both their competitions.

It’s the second time the 29-year-old, who currently lives in Edinburgh, has competed in the competition.

Last year he narrowly missed out on first place, as Ruairidh Gray scored his second Gold Medal at the Mod in Perth.

During the qualifying stages of the competition, he chose to sing a song, Dun Thuiln.

The song is about Dutulm Castle on Skye; a ruin not far from where his mother grew up.

Speaking just moments after coming off stage, Mr Morrison admits he was “nervous as hell”, but just hopes tonight will be his lucky night.

He said: “I was nervous as hell. My legs were shaking; I couldn’t believe no one noticed.

“Last year I was really nervous in the qualifier but when it actually went on in the evening, I was fine. I feel the same today. I just hope I don’t forget my words; that’s always the fear.”

The Traditional Gold Medal final will begin from 7pm this evening.

Singer beams as she wins Oban Times Gold medal

An Oban singer has added to her trophy collection at this year’s Royal National Mod.

Julie-Anne MacFadyen, from Oban, bagged the prestigious Oban Times Gold Medal at the Re: Hope Church today following an outstanding performance in the solo singing competition.

Her success came less than 24 hours after she secured third place at the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final.

The 39-year-old was praised by singer and adjudicator Christine Kennedy, who said that “it would have taken something to beat that.”

Mrs MacFayden, who works in HR for the Scottish Government in Edinburgh, told The P&J she was “delighted” to win the award.

She said: “The Oban Times Gold Medal, being from Oban, is just brilliant and it is the one, growing up, we always looked for and aspired to.

“Winning the medal is such an honour as they’ve always been very supportive.

“Yesterday was my first year in the Gold Medal final, so I was really happy just to be there.

“It has been a good Mod this year. It’s a good start for next year for Oban.”

Family watches on with pride as Oban singer wins star prize

Mrs MacFayden competed in her first Mod at the age of nine.

In 1999, she won the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal in the age 13 to 15 competition.

In 2019, she continued her success, winning the Silver Pendant.

Watching on from the crowd were her supportive parents James and Dawn Buchanan and her husband Allan.

Her parents said they are proud as punch of her and all she has achieved since her first day at the local Mod in Golspie back in 1995.

“We are just elated”, they said.

“She won the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal when she was 13 in Oban. The Oban Times Gold Medal is one that she has always wanted to win.”

The singer thanked her husband for being “incredibly supportive,” while he told the P&J he was just “just delighted as she had worked so hard.”

Mod organisers appoint new Bard

Organisers of the Royal National Mod have crowned a new Bard as Gaels battle it out for the day’s awards.

Scottish poet and translator Niall O’Gallagher was awarded the century-old literature honour in recognition of his contribution to the Gaelic language.

The accolade was first awarded 100 years ago., with Mr O’Gallagher becoming the 59th recipient.

Lewis-born poet, journalist and lecturer Peter Mackay was bestowed the honour last year.

He said: “I’m delighted to receive this honour from An Comunn Gàidhealach. I’m looking forward to getting down to work, following in the footsteps of so many wonderful poets.”

An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold medalist “overwhelmed” by outpouring of support

Emma Nicleoid from Scalpay is still on cloud nine after winning the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old is now a double gold medalist, having previously won the Traditional Gold Medal in Inverness two years ago.

Speaking the morning after her victory, Ms Nicleoid, who works as a presenter and digital producer at MG Alba, said she is “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support she has had.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I didn’t get a wink of sleep last night.

“My family are just over the moon. I’ve been getting phone calls left, right and centre; my phone has been going crazy. I haven’t even gotten through half of the messages yet.

“I’m just so overwhelmed with everyone’s support. It is so lovely.

“The Mod has given me so much confidence and the chance to celebrate the language and culture I have been brought up in.

“I’m very grateful for all the work that An Comunn Gaishealach do to keep this going.”

The island presenter is now hoping to inspire individuals to keep the traditions of the Mod alive as she marks the end of her journey.

She added: “The Mod is absolutely fantastic and everyone is really supportive.

“Everyone has to start somewhere. I’m a fluent speaker and I still have to work on my Gaelic, so just give it a go. You are always going to get good feedback and just keep going.

“It’s great fun and it’s a great week. If anything you will have a great party.”