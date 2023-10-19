North singers prepare for Mod’s Traditional Gold Medal final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

North singers prepare for Mod’s Traditional Gold Medal final

Catriona Bain, originally from Grais on Lewis, and Ruairidh Morrison from North Kessock will compete in the final of the Traditional Gold Medal this evening.

By Michelle Henderson
Ruairidh Moireasdan of North Kessock with the Rotary Club of Lochaber Trophy in the qualifying round for the mens Traditional Gold Medal.
Ruairidh Morrison of North Kessock with the Rotary Club of Lochaber Trophy in the qualifying round for the mens Traditional Gold Medal. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Two north singers can almost taste victory as they qualify for the final of the Traditional Gold Medal.

Catriona Bain, originally from Grais on Lewis, and Ruairidh Morrison from North Kessock, topped the leaderboard in the men’s and ladies’ solo singing qualifier at Re:Hope Church this morning.

The pair will now go head-to-head against six fellow competitors at Paisley Town Hall to compete for the Traditional Gold Medal.

‘I really didn’t expect to qualify’

As well as earning her place in tonight’s final, Ms Bain, who now lives in Glasgow, also won the Moray Trophy.

It’s the first time the 24-year-old dietician has made it through to the final.

Her success comes just 24 hours after her older sister Isabelle Bain qualified for the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final; finishing in second place.

Speaking to The P&J, the songstress spoke about her chosen song, called Air Cheathranh Latha, as she prepares for tonight’s competition.

She said: “I am pleased. I really didn’t expect to qualify so it feels nice.

“The song I sang; it was a song about a man from the village that I come from, wrote it when he was in the First World War.”

Her father Jack Bain praised both his daughters for their accomplishments.

He said: “I’m very pleased they have managed to get through. They have done very well. They enjoy the competitions so that’s what it’s all about.”

North Kessock finalist overcomes his nerves to claim a spot in the final

Ruairidh Morrison also left with a trophy in hand, earning the Lochaber Rotary Club Trophy.

The pair will also share the Donald Murray Trophy for earning the highest marks in both their competitions.

It’s the second time the 29-year-old, who currently lives in Edinburgh, has competed in the competition.

Last year he narrowly missed out on first place, as Ruairidh Gray scored his second Gold Medal at the Mod in Perth.

During the qualifying stages of the competition, he chose to sing a song, Dun Thuiln.

The song is about Dutulm Castle on Skye; a ruin not far from where his mother grew up.

Speaking just moments after coming off stage, Mr Morrison admits he was “nervous as hell”, but just hopes tonight will be his lucky night.

He said: “I was nervous as hell. My legs were shaking; I couldn’t believe no one noticed.

“Last year I was really nervous in the qualifier but when it actually went on in the evening, I was fine. I feel the same today. I just hope I don’t forget my words; that’s always the fear.”

The Traditional Gold Medal final will begin from 7pm this evening.

Singer beams as she wins Oban Times Gold medal

An Oban singer has added to her trophy collection at this year’s Royal National Mod.

Julie-Anne MacFadyen, from Oban, bagged the prestigious Oban Times Gold Medal at the Re: Hope Church today following an outstanding performance in the solo singing competition.

Her success came less than 24 hours after she secured third place at the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final.

Julie-Anne MacFadyen of Oban with the Oban Times Gold Medal for singing.
Julie-Anne MacFadyen of Oban with the Oban Times Gold Medal for singing. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The 39-year-old was praised by singer and adjudicator Christine Kennedy, who said that “it would have taken something to beat that.”

Mrs MacFayden, who works in HR for the Scottish Government in Edinburgh, told The P&J she was “delighted” to win the award.

She said: “The Oban Times Gold Medal, being from Oban, is just brilliant and it is the one, growing up, we always looked for and aspired to.

“Winning the medal is such an honour as they’ve always been very supportive.

“Yesterday was my first year in the Gold Medal final, so I was really happy just to be there.

“It has been a good Mod this year. It’s a good start for next year for Oban.”

Family watches on with pride as Oban singer wins star prize

Mrs MacFayden competed in her first Mod at the age of nine.

In 1999, she won the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal in the age 13 to 15 competition.

In 2019, she continued her success, winning the Silver Pendant.

Watching on from the crowd were her supportive parents James and Dawn Buchanan and her husband Allan.

James and Dawn Buchanan and her husband Allan.
Mrs MacFadyen is pictured with her parents James and Dawn Buchanan.  Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Her parents said they are proud as punch of her and all she has achieved since her first day at the local Mod in Golspie back in 1995.

“We are just elated”, they said.

“She won the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal when she was 13 in Oban. The Oban Times Gold Medal is one that she has always wanted to win.”

The singer thanked her husband for being “incredibly supportive,” while he told the P&J he was just “just delighted as she had worked so hard.”

Mod organisers appoint new Bard

Organisers of the Royal National Mod have crowned a new Bard as Gaels battle it out for the day’s awards.

Scottish poet and translator Niall O’Gallagher was awarded the century-old literature honour in recognition of his contribution to the Gaelic language.

The accolade was first awarded 100 years ago., with Mr O’Gallagher becoming the 59th recipient.

Lewis-born poet, journalist and lecturer Peter Mackay was bestowed the honour last year.

He said: “I’m delighted to receive this honour from An Comunn Gàidhealach. I’m looking forward to getting down to work, following in the footsteps of so many wonderful poets.”

An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold medalist “overwhelmed” by outpouring of support

Emma Nicleoid from Scalpay is still on cloud nine after winning the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old is now a double gold medalist, having previously won the Traditional Gold Medal in Inverness two years ago.

Speaking the morning after her victory, Ms Nicleoid, who works as a presenter and digital producer at MG Alba, said she is “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support she has had.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I didn’t get a wink of sleep last night.

“My family are just over the moon. I’ve been getting phone calls left, right and centre; my phone has been going crazy. I haven’t even gotten through half of the messages yet.

“I’m just so overwhelmed with everyone’s support. It is so lovely.

Emma Nicleoid of Scalpay, pictured with fellow Gold Medal winner Iain MacCarmaig of Portree.
Emma Nicleoid of Scalpay, pictured with fellow Gold Medal winner Iain MacCarmaig of Portree. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“The Mod has given me so much confidence and the chance to celebrate the language and culture I have been brought up in.

“I’m very grateful for all the work that An Comunn Gaishealach do to keep this going.”

The island presenter is now hoping to inspire individuals to keep the traditions of the Mod alive as she marks the end of her journey.

She added: “The Mod is absolutely fantastic and everyone is really supportive.

“Everyone has to start somewhere. I’m a fluent speaker and I still have to work on my Gaelic, so just give it a go. You are always going to get good feedback and just keep going.

“It’s great fun and it’s a great week. If anything you will have a great party.”

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Heather Fowlie. Weather Pics- CR0045408
As Storm Babet hits, who should you contact if you need help in an…
The MP's survey showed some people often go over a week without mail. Image Shutterstock ID
Royal Mail: Burials and appointments in the Highlands affected by delivery delays and backlogs
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Man called officer a 'dog' then threatened dirty protest in police van
A driver admitted careless driving after a close pass on a cyclist on the A835 near the Moy Bridge junction. Image: Google Street View
Van driver admits careless driving after cyclist filmed close pass on handlebar camera
An aerial view of Stornoway Airport, showing the new infrastructure.
Stornoway airport gets £5.3 million 'rock armour' to combat erosion
Sighting of Loch Ness monster
New Nessie sighting described as the ‘clearest evidence of monster’s existence this year'
Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin
Chris Packham presenting new wildlife show near Loch Ness
Winners of the Mod Gold Medals Iain MacCarmaig of Portree and Emma Nicleoid of Scalpay, Harris.
Singers from Skye and Scalpay claim victory at An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final
Finlay Maclennan sitting at a desk with a computer
'We owe it to ourselves': The story behind the islands with 72% of Scotland's…
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
'No trains north': Operator cancels ALL services to region ahead of Storm Babet

Conversation