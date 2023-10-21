Gallery: Gaelic choirs gather to celebrate the end of the 2023 Royal National Mod

Choral singers united for one last sing-along as the curtain came down on this year’s Royal National Mod.

Gaelic choirs from across Scotland gathered outside Paisley Town Hall for a massed choir performance as organisers handed the baton on to the Mod’s 2024 host, Oban.

Pipers, poets, singers and choirs from across the Highlands and Islands emerged victorious following six days of tough competition.

Oban Gaelic Choir lifted the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for a third year on Friday as the Black Isle Gaelic Choir scooped the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy in honour of the late, great Kirsteen Maclennan, nee Menzies.

Island performers are also returning home as champions after singing their hearts out in the Mod’s gold medal finals.

Iain MacCarmaig of Portree and Emma Nicleoid of Scalpay were crowned winners of the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal on Wednesday.

Just 24 hours later, Catriona Bain and Iain Beggs from the Western Isles topped the leaderboard to claim the Traditional Gold Medal.

Choirs come together in harmony in Paisley

Crowds surrounded Paisley Town Hall to enjoy a morning of Gaelic music and entertainment.

The choir belted out a selection of songs performed during this year’s choral competitions, as conductors of the Mod’s most prominent singing groups led the way.

Riona Whyte, conductor of Burach Gaelic Choir, Sileas Sinclair of Oban Gaelic Choir and Angus Tulley of Lothian Gaelic Choir were among those stepping forward to lead the group.

Raibart McCallum from Campbeltown was also in attendance, celebrating his 77th Mod.

Gaels sing their hearts out for beloved Gaelic conductor

One notable absentee this morning was singer and conductor Kirsteen Maclennan, who died at the age of 49 earlier this month.

Stepping forward to lead the mass choir as a tribute to their much-loved, friend and colleague, Kerrie Kennedy thanked everyone for their love, support and kind messages for what she says has been a “difficult few weeks.”

Sileas Sinclair, conductor of Oban Gaelic Choir, held back tears as she praised the choirs for “singing their hearts out” and for choosing an array of songs to honour her during this year’s choral competitions.

The annual event marks the end of Scotland’s largest Gaelic festival, organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach.

Next year, the Mod will return to its “home” on the west coast of Oban for the 17th time.

Argyll and Bute Council provost Maurice Corrie graciously accepted the Mod flag as the 2023 event drew to a close.

Our Photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture the moment.