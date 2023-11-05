Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘A real opportunity’: Portree Post Office is up for sale

Do you have what it takes to run a post office in one of Scotland's busiest tourist destinations?

By Shannon Morrison
Portree Post Office, currently run by Rob Wilson
Picture shows: Portree Post Office. Image supplied by Google Maps

Post Office bosses have revealed they are in “very early” talks with a potential new owner for the Portree branch.

The island Post Office has been running on reduced hours since March.

The vacancy is seeking a successful retailer to ‘either purchase or incorporate a Post Office Main into their existing or proposed business’.

A Post Office says spokesperson has confirmed that there is an interested retailer, but stressed that talks are “at a very early stage”.

It is hoped that a new owner could bring about the end of what has been a long and difficult year for Portree Post Office.

The branch spent most of February and March closed due to ‘operational reasons’.

Since then, local businessman Rob Wilson has been running the post office for two days a week since March earlier this year.

Current opening hours are from 9am until 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

What does it take to run a post office?

Rob Wilson is the owner of the Mace Store and Post Office in Kyle of Lochalsh.

He says he found managing both Portree and Kyle of Lochalsh’s post offices at the same time ‘very difficult’.

“But most people were patient and understanding,” he says. “It was just one person behind the counter and it was very busy.”

So what does it take to run a post office in Scotland’s second busiest tourist destination?

“It’s not an easy job,” confirms Rob. “It takes a fair bit of hard work.

“There is a stigma around it being complicated – but if anything, it’s getting simpler every year.

“You just need to put in the time and commitment.”

Rob also emphasises that Portree Post Office could be a ‘real opportunity’ for the right kind of person.

He says: “it’s a real opportunity for someone who would like to be their own boss and take on the challenge.”

The vacancy states that the exact layout and design will be agreed with the applicant to suit their business.

The Post Office fees are estimated to be between £28,800 to £35,000 per year.

Those who which to apply and register their interest are encouraged to do so at www.runapostoffice.co.uk

More stories from the Isle of Skye:

More from Highlands & Islands

Fiona, Britain's loneliest sheep. Image: SSPCA.
To the Resc-Ewe! Britain's loneliest sheep saved after more than two years alone
The community trust is looking to buy an area within Farigaig Forest. Image Shutterstock
School visits and food growing trials could be new use for former forestry classroom…
Hebridean Food Company managing director Douglas Stewart, right, celebrates his new supply deal with Asda Blantyre store manager Andy Claase.
North Uist food firm secures major supply deal with Asda
The Airlander 10 could transform transport in the Highlands and Islands. Image: HAV.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Could futuristic Airlander 10 really be the future of travel for…
Steve Feltham
Nessie hunter looks back at heyday of the monster search
Deacon Blue
Belladrum: Deacon Blue and Sugababes among acts confirmed for 2024 festival
Post Thumbnail
Man, 83, dies after quad bike incident in Shetland
Loganair flight landing at Dundee Airport.
'They operate on a wing and a prayer': Shetland man calls out Loganair as…
Fencing with site entrance on a red sign.
Work begins on new Home Bargains store for Dingwall
Parents of children with ADHD could be in for a stressful time as medication shortages hit the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Grampian advises parents to ration children's ADHD medication amid shortages

Conversation