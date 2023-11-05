Post Office bosses have revealed they are in “very early” talks with a potential new owner for the Portree branch.

The island Post Office has been running on reduced hours since March.

The vacancy is seeking a successful retailer to ‘either purchase or incorporate a Post Office Main into their existing or proposed business’.

A Post Office says spokesperson has confirmed that there is an interested retailer, but stressed that talks are “at a very early stage”.

It is hoped that a new owner could bring about the end of what has been a long and difficult year for Portree Post Office.

The branch spent most of February and March closed due to ‘operational reasons’.

Since then, local businessman Rob Wilson has been running the post office for two days a week since March earlier this year.

Current opening hours are from 9am until 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

What does it take to run a post office?

Rob Wilson is the owner of the Mace Store and Post Office in Kyle of Lochalsh.

He says he found managing both Portree and Kyle of Lochalsh’s post offices at the same time ‘very difficult’.

“But most people were patient and understanding,” he says. “It was just one person behind the counter and it was very busy.”

So what does it take to run a post office in Scotland’s second busiest tourist destination?

“It’s not an easy job,” confirms Rob. “It takes a fair bit of hard work.

“There is a stigma around it being complicated – but if anything, it’s getting simpler every year.

“You just need to put in the time and commitment.”

Rob also emphasises that Portree Post Office could be a ‘real opportunity’ for the right kind of person.

He says: “it’s a real opportunity for someone who would like to be their own boss and take on the challenge.”

The vacancy states that the exact layout and design will be agreed with the applicant to suit their business.

The Post Office fees are estimated to be between £28,800 to £35,000 per year.

Those who which to apply and register their interest are encouraged to do so at www.runapostoffice.co.uk

