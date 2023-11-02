A top Scottish DJ is to perform on Skye next month.

Ewan McVicar’s ‘Wee Toon Tour’ promises fans nine shows in just seven days in venues that are off the beaten track.

He’ll also visit Oban and Aberdeen.

Originally from Ayr, the Scottish producer and DJ is particularly known for his unique fusion of house and techno.

Popular tracks of his include ‘Groove Thang’ and ‘Heather Park’, as well as national favourite ‘Tell Me Something Good’.

Last year Ewan McVicar curated his own festival, Pavilion, which first took place in his native Ayr in April 2023.

Pavilion’s successful launch ensured the two-day festival will be brought back next year in May 2024.

But for those of us who can’t wait until next summer, now is the chance to see the Scottish DJ this December.

Where can I see the ‘Wee Toon Tour’?

Ewan McVicar’s ‘Wee Toon Tour’ will be held as follows:

10 December – Club 69, Paisley

11 December – Corran Halls, Oban

12 December – Portree Community Centre, Isle of Skye

13 December – Unit 51, Aberdeen

14 December – Liquid Room, Edinburgh

15 December – Fat Sams, Dundee

17 December – Ice Factory, Perth

The tour will then finish with a performance at a currently unannounced location for two day and night events.

The location for the Wee Toon Tour’s final performances will be announced shortly.

🎪 TICKETS NOW ON SALE 🎪 pavilion festival 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 and now the 2024 campaign begins, come and see my hometown, you will not regret it 🫦 cmonnn https://t.co/uwO4MfX3ep pic.twitter.com/ajUIOaWtS8 — Ewan McVicar (@ewanmcvicar_) October 27, 2023

Tour organiser and FLY events founder Tom Ketley shares he is thrilled to ‘take this tour on the road’.

“Scotland has some of the best crowds in the world,” says Tom.

“To bring dance music to smaller towns and cities which would not normally welcome headliners is something we can’t wait to do!”.

2023 has been a rather exciting year for electronic music on Skye.

English DJ Fred Again performed in Broadford Hall in May, before paying a visit to neighbouring islands Lewis and Harris.

Tickets can be purchased from FLY Events via the official DICE website.

