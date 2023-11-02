Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tell Me Something Good: DJ Ewan McVicar’s ‘Wee Toon Tour’ is coming to Portree

The Scottish DJ is best known for his chart-topping tracks 'Groove Thang', 'Heather Park' and 'Tell Me Something Good'.

By Shannon Morrison
Ewan McVicar to take Wee Toon Tour to the isle of skye
Pictured: Scottish DJ Ewan McVicar. Supplied by FLY Events

A top Scottish DJ is to perform on Skye next month.

Ewan McVicar’s ‘Wee Toon Tour’ promises fans nine shows in just seven days in venues that are off the beaten track.

He’ll also visit Oban and Aberdeen.

Originally from Ayr, the Scottish producer and DJ is particularly known for his unique fusion of house and techno.

Popular tracks of his include ‘Groove Thang’ and ‘Heather Park’, as well as national favourite ‘Tell Me Something Good’.

Last year Ewan McVicar curated his own festival, Pavilion, which first took place in his native Ayr in April 2023.

Pavilion’s successful launch ensured the two-day festival will be brought back next year in May 2024.

But for those of us who can’t wait until next summer, now is the chance to see the Scottish DJ this December.

Where can I see the ‘Wee Toon Tour’?

Ewan McVicar’s ‘Wee Toon Tour’ will be held as follows:

  • 10 December – Club 69, Paisley
  • 11 December – Corran Halls, Oban
  • 12 December – Portree Community Centre, Isle of Skye
  • 13 December – Unit 51, Aberdeen
  • 14 December – Liquid Room, Edinburgh
  • 15 December – Fat Sams, Dundee
  • 17 December – Ice Factory, Perth

The tour will then finish with a performance at a currently unannounced location for two day and night events.

The location for the Wee Toon Tour’s final performances will be announced shortly.

Tour organiser and FLY events founder Tom Ketley shares he is thrilled to ‘take this tour on the road’.

“Scotland has some of the best crowds in the world,” says Tom.

“To bring dance music to smaller towns and cities which would not normally welcome headliners is something we can’t wait to do!”.

2023 has been a rather exciting year for electronic music on Skye.

English DJ Fred Again performed in Broadford Hall in May, before paying a visit to neighbouring islands Lewis and Harris.

Tickets can be purchased from FLY Events via the official DICE website.

