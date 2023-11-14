Supersized response to McDonald’s plans to open in Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supersized response to McDonald’s plans to open in Aviemore

“I boycott the multinationals when I find them in smaller places.”

By John Ross
The plans have sparked a debate online

Residents and visitors are continuing to chew over plans to have a McDonald’s outlet open in Aviemore.

The fast food giant has earmarked a site in the town’s retail park for its first venture into the area.

A planning application has been lodged with Highland Council to erect the company’s famous golden arches sign at the Santa Claus Drive location.

The move sparked a lively debate, with people split on the proposals.

Aviemore and Vicinity Community Council previously objected due to what it felt was an over provision of restaurants and takeaways.

However, it says it will look at each application on its merits and will respond after considering the application.

Plans draw support and opposition

The plan has also attracted more than 500 responses on The Press and Journal’s Facebook page.

Many welcome the news McDonald’s may be about to open in the town.

Others have urged the fast food company to consider opening in other North and north-east locations, including Stornoway, Banchory and Inverurie.

But opponents fear it would lead to more littering in the retail park.

There are also concerns about the impact the burger chain could have on existing businesses.

In addition, there are questions about the availability of staff with many restaurants, bars and cafes struggling to recruit.

Plans have been lodged with Highland Council for the famous golden arches sign

Samantha Taylor, who runs The Burger Box in Aviemore, posted: “It’s a concern for those of us in Aviemore with food businesses.

“Hopefully none of us end up closing down as a result of this chain restaurant coming to Aviemore and luring our customers away with their cheap nasty food.”

Diana Hemphill said: “The problem with a multinational moving into a small town or large village is the damage it does to local businesses, many of which are family run and have served the community for a long time.

“When the busiest tourist season is over they still have to survive while continuing to provide good, wholesome food.

“I boycott the multinationals when I find them in smaller places.”

Can McDonald’s attract staff?

John Cooper also has sympathies for local businesses.

“Great places like the Mountain Cafe had to move off the Main Street due to inability to afford high rent.

“This opens up the market to bigger chains like McD’s.

“Sad, but not surprised. It’ll probably do very well as (it) will undercut all the competition.”

And Martin Blankenstein added: “The litter is not the main problem.

“For every penny spent with a multinational (it) is one less for local businesses which eventually forces them out of business —check out our high streets.”

Kirsti McIntyre asks: “Where are their staff coming from? Where will those staff live?

“They’ve probably not even realised this is a huge issue in our area.

“It’ll need more than a couple of people to operate over the regular hours of a Maccy-D’s.

“Not in favour of this one for sure”.

The Aviemore Retail Park where the McDonald’s restaurant would be sited.

Aurelien Moro poses another question: “How many cups and burger boxes will we find in the Aviemore’s beautiful nature?

“Sorry for the association, but it is common knowledge that lots of fast food customers are not inclined to care for their natural environment.”

But Jamie Alexander says it would be great to have a McDonald’s in Aviemore.

“An affordable restaurant in a great location”, he said.

‘It’s about time’

Scott Fraser agrees: “About time Aviemore had one of theses restaurants. Been crying out for years.”

As does Ryan Hill: “Brilliant news , it’s expensive for food in Aviemore. Closest McDonald’s to there is Inverness.”

And Lindsey Green posts: “All those moaning about the litter, it was the same here in Nairn when the go ahead was given.

“But there hasn’t been that much of that and the McDonald’s here will sometimes have community litter pick days.”

Conversation