Secrets to buying the perfect gift this Christmas

Tips for kids, men, women and people wanting something a little bit different.

In partnership with Celebrations of Turriff
Woman wrapping Christmas presents.
It's truly satisfying to get a loved one the perfect Christmas gift.

Christmas is just around the corner and our thoughts are turning to gifts for our loved ones.

But choosing just the right present for each person can sometimes be a tricky process.

Well, the good news is Celebrations of Turriff in the heart of Aberdeenshire has such a huge range that it’s almost certainly got the right present for you.

Here’s some ideas for gifts that will bring a smile to friends and family this Christmas.

Christmas gift ideas

Special Christmas gifts for kids

Box of lego
Lego is the perfect gift to spark your child’s imagination.

When it comes to children, Lego is always a sure-fire winner. It’s a great way to mix fun with creativity, helping spark their imagination. Celebrations has a range of great Lego kits that let children build their own amazing worlds.

You can also get your hands on other leading kids brands such as Bruder, Top Model and TY Toys. Or if you really want to get your little ones’ brain cells firing there’s a fantastic selection of books, board games and, of course, jigsaws.

Special Christmas gifts for him

Scottish Fine Soaps.
Grooming products from Scottish Fine Soaps are great idea for men’s gifts at Christmas.

What do you get for the man who has everything?

Well, at Celebrations there are some amazing clothing ranges to help him step out in style. Brands such as the trendy Weird Fish and Meyer Trousers will help anyone cut a dash.

Another way to help him always look his best is to get him a grooming kit. Celebrations has the perfect range of beard oils, balms, waxes and gels, as well as complete grooming sets from brands such as Scottish Fine Soaps.

Then, of course, you’ve got the classics of pyjamas and slippers to make sure he keeps on trend while relaxing at home.

Or perhaps he enjoys a tipple. A set of dram glasses might be the perfect option then or even some large wine goblets to make a toast over the turkey with.

Special Christmas gifts for her

Woman modelling Joma bracelets.
Chic Joma jewellery is sure to impress.

Women are fully catered for at Celebrations too, with jewellery from stylish brands such as Joma and Unique.

You can help them dress to impress with Weird Fish or be tres chic with a luxury handbag from Katie Loxton or Roka.

And for those little extras, toiletries will always be a popular choice with face creams, hand creams and popular lines such as the Highland Soap Co.

Gifts for the home

To help someone close add a touch of panache to their home, try classic pottery pieces from brands such as Wrendale and Denby. Or you can indulge someone’s culinary skills with items from soup pots and pans to roasting dishes and carving blocks.

Gifts with a twist

Edge sculpture of a lizard on a branch
Edge sculptures add a touch of the unusual to your home.

If you’re looking for something a bit different then maybe try Edge Sculptures. These elegant and often quirky pieces can add a touch of style to any room. There are animal sculptures as well as masks, figures and busts crafted with extraordinary care and flair. They make for a truly novel gift.

Or there’s the fabulous Charlie Bears. These cuddly teddies are all handmade and each has its own unique characteristics, making them the perfect collectible.

Grab yourself a bargain

Of course, sometimes you just need a little something to pop in the stocking. Celebrations has you covered there too with a special area where everything is under £10. There’s a huge range, so pop along and see what little extras take your fancy.

There’s also a special Christmas department where you can pick up chocolates, cards, gift bags, outdoor lights, calendars and diaries. There’s even Christmas toilet roll.

A store with its heart in the community

Celebrations of Turriff is a family-owned business that has been a focal point of the Aberdeenshire community since 1994. Its offering includes extensive ranges of homeware, gifts, toys, beds, carpets and furniture, as well as a coffee parlour, restaurant and extensive parking. It’s open seven days a week and only closes on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and January 1 and 2.

Owner Robert Stephen says: “Our store is a place where you can really make a day of it, browsing the many and varied items we sell while also enjoying a bite to eat.”

So if you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift, why not pop along to Celebrations of Turriff.

