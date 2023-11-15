Orkney police make appeal after two men taken to hospital in ‘serious’ crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney police make appeal after two men taken to hospital in ‘serious’ crash

One of the men was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

By Chris Cromar
A965 road at Stenness.
The crash happened on the A965 at Stenness. Image: Google Maps.

Police in Orkney are appealing for information after a “serious” crash saw two men being taken to hospital.

The incident, involving a black Volkswagen Passat and a white Ford Focus, happened at Stenness on the the A965 Kirkwall to Stromness road at around 10.45pm last night.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).
One person was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An 18-year-old male, who was driving the Ford, was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, but has since been discharged.

The road was closed overnight to allow police to investigate.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on the road’

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “Our inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on the road and could have dashcam footage, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoken to police.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3773 of November 14.”

Conversation