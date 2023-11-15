Orkney police make appeal after two men taken to hospital in ‘serious’ crash

Police in Orkney are appealing for information after a “serious” crash saw two men being taken to hospital.

The incident, involving a black Volkswagen Passat and a white Ford Focus, happened at Stenness on the the A965 Kirkwall to Stromness road at around 10.45pm last night.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

An 18-year-old male, who was driving the Ford, was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, but has since been discharged.

The road was closed overnight to allow police to investigate.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on the road’

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “Our inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on the road and could have dashcam footage, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoken to police.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3773 of November 14.”