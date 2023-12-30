Dog dies after being struck by vehicle in Easter Ross

A dog has died after being struck by a vehicle in Invergordon.

Police are appealing for information to identify the driver of the motor vehicle that hit the animal on Saltburn Road yesterday, Friday, December 29.

It has been reported that a dark brown coloured dog ran from Saltburn Beach onto the westbound carriageway of the road and was unfortunately struck by a vehicle at 8:50am.

The vehicle may have been transporting wood at the time.

Police are keen to trace the drivers of a small white car and a maroon-coloured saloon car who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 2960 of 29th of December 2023.