Luxury renovated Highland Victorian farmhouse with sauna on market for over half a million pounds

A renovated Victorian farmhouse in the Highlands is on the market for over half a million pounds.

Broomhill Steading, near Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey, has an asking price of £550,000.

The luxurious three-bedroom home boasts “one of the best views in all of Strathspey” – which the new owners will be able to enjoy from their Scandinavian sauna.

It has incredible views of Abernethy Forest and the River Spey and is the perfect place to explore the Cairngorms.

Inside, you’ll find an open-plan kitchen and living area flooded with natural light.

The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar, wine fridge and integrated appliances.

It leads to the living area with a feature wood-burning stove.

From here you can access the large garden, which is half-an-acre.

It includes several decked areas, an eight-seater Scandinavian sauna, barbeque and a tree house for kids.

On the first floor of the property lies the master suite.

It has a walk-in wardrobe, an ensuite shower room plus a living area.

Across the landing is another equally-sized suite, which is currently set up as a family room and also includes a large en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

On the landing is a study area.

At the other end of the ground floor is the third double bedroom, which has a bath and shower room next door.

There is also a large utility room next to the bedroom, which is ideal for laundry, drying and clothes storage.

Estate agent Masson Cairns describe the property as an ideal family home or holiday let.

They say: “The property would be ideal as a family home, second home or as a high-end holiday let with potential to sleep 8 guests and earn considerable income, as the current owner has done successfully over a number of years.

“The layout and garden amenity would easily lend itself to a venture of this kind and the views and National Park Location should provide a healthy return on investment.”