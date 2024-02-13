Luxury renovated Highland Victorian farmhouse with sauna on market for over half a million pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury renovated Highland Victorian farmhouse with sauna on market for over half a million pounds

This stunning three-bedroom home boasts "one of the best views in all of Strathspey".

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Broomhill Steading.
Broomhill Steading is located near Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Masson Cairns.

A renovated Victorian farmhouse in the Highlands is on the market for over half a million pounds.

Broomhill Steading, near Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey, has an asking price of £550,000.

The luxurious three-bedroom home boasts “one of the best views in all of Strathspey” – which the new owners will be able to enjoy from their Scandinavian sauna.

Broomhill Steading living room.
The living room is ideal for relaxing. Image: Masson Cairns.
Broomhill Steading kitchen.
The kitchen table seats eight people. Image: Masson Cairns.

It has incredible views of Abernethy Forest and the River Spey and is the perfect place to explore the Cairngorms.

Inside, you’ll find an open-plan kitchen and living area flooded with natural light.

The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar, wine fridge and integrated appliances.

It leads to the living area with a feature wood-burning stove.

From here you can access the large garden, which is half-an-acre.

It includes several decked areas, an eight-seater Scandinavian sauna, barbeque and a tree house for kids.

Broomhill Steading outside of sauna.
The house has its own sauna. Image: Masson Cairns.
Broomhill Steading inside of sauna.
The sauna is a unique selling point for the property. Image: Masson Cairns.
Aerial view of Broomhill Steading.
The house is situated in glorious countryside. Image: Masson Cairns.
Broomhill Steading garden.
The garden has scenic views. Image: Masson Cairns.

On the first floor of the property lies the master suite.

It has a walk-in wardrobe, an ensuite shower room plus a living area.

Across the landing is another equally-sized suite, which is currently set up as a family room and also includes a large en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

On the landing is a study area.

At the other end of the ground floor is the third double bedroom, which has a bath and shower room next door.

There is also a large utility room next to the bedroom, which is ideal for laundry, drying and clothes storage.

Broomhill Steading bedroom.
The house has three bedrooms. Image: Masson Cairns.
Broomhill Steading bedroom.
The property has letting potential, as this bedroom/suite shows. Image: Masson Cairns.
Broomhill Steading utility room.
The house has a utility room. Image: Masson Cairns.
Broomhill Steading landing.
This could be an ideal area to study, work or relax. Image: Masson Cairns.

Estate agent Masson Cairns describe the property as an ideal family home or holiday let.

They say: “The property would be ideal as a family home, second home or as a high-end holiday let with potential to sleep 8 guests and earn considerable income, as the current owner has done successfully over a number of years.

“The layout and garden amenity would easily lend itself to a venture of this kind and the views and National Park Location should provide a healthy return on investment.”

