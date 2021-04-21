Hotel at heart of Highland town goes on market for £425k

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 35-bedroom hotel at the heart of a town in the Cairngorms has gone on the market for £425,000.

The Star Hotel, which sits directly on Kingussie’s High Street, is among the Badenoch capital’s most prominent landmarks.

It is located just 100m from Loch Gynack and close to the River Spey, with a number of outdoor activities such as kayaking, sailing, mountain biking and hiking offered in the local area.

The ski slopes at Cairngorm, the historic Ruthven Barracks, a challenging 18-hole hillside golf course, the Highland Wildlife Park and a number of popular visitor museums are all within easy reach of the site too.

The stone-built hotel has three floors and features a large lounge and bar area and function space alongside the 35 en suite bedrooms.

Tony Spence, the Christie & Co business agent who is handling the sale, said: “The sale of the Star Hotel offers the discerning purchaser a unique opportunity to acquire a small hotel situated in a lively town which attracts a range of guests.

“Most of the business is derived through booking.com and hotels.com, and it is ideally placed for an experienced operator looking to develop a solid business further.”

Find out more on RightMove by clicking here.