Hydro Ness receives additional funding to educate visitors on sustainability from Zero Waste Scotland

By Ross Hempseed
July 25, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 12:05 pm
Upon completion, Hydro Ness will generate and supply over 500,000 kwh of green electricity.

Hydro Ness has received additional funding from Zero Waste Scotland for sustainability-focused content for visitors.

The award-winning project, located on the River Ness, will open to the public on Thursday, July 28.

The funding will go towards expanding interactive content at the site for visitors to enjoy and educate them on the benefits.

Carried throughout the project is the message of sustainability, with the huge turbine creating enough green energy to help power the nearby Inverness Leisure Centre.

Zero Waste Scotland has been working alongside the Hydro Ness team to develop a fun, educational and interactive environment for visitors to Inverness’s newest attraction.

Hydro Ness provides visitors with an up-close look at how hydroelectric power is created.

‘Empower people to make small changes in their lives.’

The project is fully operational and was recently awarded the Best Onshore Renewable Energy Project at the 2022 Highlands & Islands Renewable Energy Awards.

Helen Lavery, regional engagement partner at Zero Waste Scotland said: “We all know that climate change is happening and there’s an urgent need to tackle it – but many of us are also unsure where to start and what actions will have the greatest impact.

The good news is there’s a lot we can all do to curb our contribution to the climate crisis, and it’s great to see that information showcased at Hydro Ness.

“It’s about really valuing the goods and materials out there already and keeping them in high-value use for as long as possible.”

Ken Gowans, chairman of the Highland Council’s Infrastructure and Economy Committee said: “The messaging around climate change and sustainability on the Hydro Ness site is vital to empower people to make small changes in their lives.

“This is a critical time in how we tackle climate change and we need to be able to work together to achieve our ambitious climate goals.”

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

