Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness

Today, 6,000 cyclists from across the world took part in Scotland's largest closed road cycle sportive.

By Lauren Taylor
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Whale-Like-Fish
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Whale-Like-Fish

Thousands of cyclists – some from as far as Australia – have conquered this year’s Etape Loch Ness.

The 66-mile challenge, which is Scotland’s largest closed road cycle sportive, brought 6,000 cyclists and fans from all over the globe to the Inverness.

Almost 800 riders took on the challenge for charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support and raised £200,000 – taking the total raised for the charity since 2014 to £1.88 million.

General entry sold out in just 50 hours, with cyclists of all abilities tackling the route around Loch Ness.

Spectators turned out in force to cheer on the participants who came from across Scotland, the UK and even as far afield as Australia, China and the USA.

The route flanks the famous Loch Ness. Image: Whale-Like-Fish.

Riders set off from Bught Park in Inverness before heading out towards Loch Ness through Drumnadrochit and Fort Augustus, eventually ending up back in Inverness.

The course includes the King of the Mountain, located after Fort Augustus around 34 miles into the circuit. With a 4.8 mile climb to the top of the Glendo summit, gaining 1,247ft in height and a gradient reaching 12% at times, the challenge really pushed cyclists to test their mettle.

A lone piper rallied cyclists for the King of the Mountain leg. Image: Whale-Like-Fish.

Gavin Dempster of Moray Firth Cycling Club finished fastest this year with a time of 02:45:22.

In the women’s race, Catriona Lockie, from Torvelo Racing finished in a time of 03:02:43, making this the third consecutive year she has been the fastest female.

Catriona Lockie and Gavin Dempster with their medals. Image: Whale-Like-Fish

‘What a fantastic day’

Malcolm Sutherland, event director of Etape Loch Ness congratulated participants and thanked sponsors and volunteers for making the day possible.

He said: “Congratulations to everyone who took part in the Etape Loch Ness 2023. It was great to welcome people from all over the world to the Highland capital and to see them enjoy Scotland’s largest closed road cycle sportive.

The route is a big thumbs up from this cyclist. Image: Whale-Like-Fish

“As always, the event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors, partners, and agencies. A special thank you must also go to our fantastic team of volunteers and the communities along the route. And finally, a big well done to everyone who raised money for charity, including our charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support. Well done to you all.”

Jimmy Holland, programme manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said a “heartfelt thanks” to all who took part to raise funds for the charity.

Team Macmillan. Image: Whale-Like-Fish

“What a fantastic day at the Etape Loch Ness 2023,” he said.

“Our heartfelt thanks goes to everyone who took part for Macmillan Cancer Support, helping raise £200,000 so far this year, with even more to come in from the weekend.

“We know that many budgets are stretched just now so we appreciate every single donation which helps us support those impacted by cancer.”

The 2024 Etape Loch Ness will take place on April 28. Register your interest online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Freezng temperatures are expected to hit Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Snow and sleet on the way as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
beauly shinty club pitch
Beauly Shinty Club to install additional security following pitch damage
A Streetcar Named Desire shocked audiences at Eden Court. Image: Andy Ross
Review: Scottish Ballet's A Streetcar Named Desire is beautifully haunting at Eden Court
Kate Forbes (left) with community fundraiser Rhona Matheson and Elsie Normington being shown around The Haven building by site manager Greg Cooper. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Haven Centre: Inverness respite hub nearing completion ten years on
raigmore interchange
Late night delays expected due to roadworks at Raigmore Interchange
Kate Forbes during a visit to the Haven Centre in Inverness which is under construction. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kate Forbes backs Humza Yousaf's 'decisive leadership' amid SNP chaos
Wifi made free in health facilities across the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock.
Free Wifi rolled out across NHS Highland facilities
lifeboat crew
Man in hospital after slipping down Loch Ness embankment
Artists impression of the Dell of Inshes development in Inverness
Decade-long planning wrangle looks to finally be over as Scottish Government refuses Inverness retail…

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…
Jon Coltart stalked an Aberdeen Univeristy student and claimed they were married.
Stalker who thought medicine student was his wife to be medically assessed after year-long…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lorry driver who brandished a wooden baton chased a man outside Asda in Aberdeen as part of a family feud about a missing laptop. Craig Davidson carried out the 'planned and premeditated' attack outside the Garthdee supermarket Picture shows; Craig Davidson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/04/2023
Lorry driver chased man with wooden baton in feud about missing laptop
Childminder Helen Simpson with the children. (L2R) Isla, Eden, Elise, Fraser and Helen with Sawyer. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire childminder shares her secrets after getting almost perfect inspection score
Moray Planning Ahead: An old cart house at Blairs farm is next in line for a new lease of life while plans are afoot turn turn at cottage at Burghead into a coffee takeaway.
Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused
Jordan MacRae celebrates with Brora teammate Mark Nicolson. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brora Rangers and Nairn County end the season with victories
Kingussie number 14 James Falconer squeezes home the only goal of the game against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross makes amends at Caberfeidh; Kingussie end Oban Camanachd's winning…
Formartine United's United's Paul Campbell, right, celebrates scoring the second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Formartine win derby with Inverurie to finish fourth; Fraserburgh beat Strathspey
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Wick manager and player Gary Manson Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Penalty disagreement as Wick and Lossiemouth draw; farewells as Turriff beat Clach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]