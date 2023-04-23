Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of cyclists – some from as far as Australia – have conquered this year’s Etape Loch Ness.

The 66-mile challenge, which is Scotland’s largest closed road cycle sportive, brought 6,000 cyclists and fans from all over the globe to the Inverness.

Almost 800 riders took on the challenge for charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support and raised £200,000 – taking the total raised for the charity since 2014 to £1.88 million.

General entry sold out in just 50 hours, with cyclists of all abilities tackling the route around Loch Ness.

Spectators turned out in force to cheer on the participants who came from across Scotland, the UK and even as far afield as Australia, China and the USA.

Riders set off from Bught Park in Inverness before heading out towards Loch Ness through Drumnadrochit and Fort Augustus, eventually ending up back in Inverness.

The course includes the King of the Mountain, located after Fort Augustus around 34 miles into the circuit. With a 4.8 mile climb to the top of the Glendo summit, gaining 1,247ft in height and a gradient reaching 12% at times, the challenge really pushed cyclists to test their mettle.

Gavin Dempster of Moray Firth Cycling Club finished fastest this year with a time of 02:45:22.

In the women’s race, Catriona Lockie, from Torvelo Racing finished in a time of 03:02:43, making this the third consecutive year she has been the fastest female.

‘What a fantastic day’

Malcolm Sutherland, event director of Etape Loch Ness congratulated participants and thanked sponsors and volunteers for making the day possible.

He said: “Congratulations to everyone who took part in the Etape Loch Ness 2023. It was great to welcome people from all over the world to the Highland capital and to see them enjoy Scotland’s largest closed road cycle sportive.

“As always, the event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors, partners, and agencies. A special thank you must also go to our fantastic team of volunteers and the communities along the route. And finally, a big well done to everyone who raised money for charity, including our charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support. Well done to you all.”

Jimmy Holland, programme manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said a “heartfelt thanks” to all who took part to raise funds for the charity.

“What a fantastic day at the Etape Loch Ness 2023,” he said.

“Our heartfelt thanks goes to everyone who took part for Macmillan Cancer Support, helping raise £200,000 so far this year, with even more to come in from the weekend.

“We know that many budgets are stretched just now so we appreciate every single donation which helps us support those impacted by cancer.”

The 2024 Etape Loch Ness will take place on April 28. Register your interest online.