Woman ‘visibly shaken’ after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance

It is understood part of the vehicle hit the glass shelter as it was leaving the bus station.

By Michelle Henderson
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
The Stagecoach bus driver was departing from Inverness Bus Station when the the incident happened. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A woman has been injured after being showered by broken glass when a Stagecoach bus collided with a bus stance.

The driver was departing from Inverness Bus Station when the incident happened today.

It is understood a luggage compartment door had been left open on the vehicle, causing the glass on the neighbouring bus stance to shatter.

Witnesses said a female passenger, waiting at the bus stance at the time, was left “visibly shaken” following the incident.

However, a spokeswoman for Stagecoach Highlands said the woman declined medical attention.

Stagecoach buses line up at stances at Inverness Bus Station.
Stagecoach Highland have launched an investigation to establish the events leading up to the incident at Inverness Bus Station. Image: Sandy McCook

An investigation is now under way to establish the events leading up to the incident in Inverness.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Stagecoach Highlands said safety remains their “top priority.”

She said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred involving one of our vehicles earlier today at Inverness Bus Station, unfortunately causing the glass to shatter in a bus shelter where a pedestrian was waiting.

“Staff on site spoke with the person and ensured that they were comfortable. No major injuries were reported, and the person declined offers of medical assistance.

“Safety is our top priority and we are very sorry that this incident occurred, and for any distress caused to the pedestrian and their family. We take these matters incredibly seriously and, as such, we are thoroughly investigating this incident.”

