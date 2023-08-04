Motorist filmed driving wrong way on dual carriageway in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Motorist filmed driving wrong way on dual carriageway in Inverness

During the short five-second clip, vehicles can be seen switching lanes to avoid the oncoming car.

By Michelle Henderson
Cars travelling on the A82 in Inverness.
Footage has captured the moment drivers moved to avoid a motorist driving the wrong way down the A82 towards Friars Bridge. Image: Google Street View.

An Invernesian has captured footage of a motorist driving the wrong way along a dual carriageway in the centre of Inverness.

The footage, captured by Blaine Lobban, shows a vehicle travelling along the left-hand carriageway of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, between Telford roundabout and the Short Street roundabout.

During the short five-second clip, vehicles can be seen switching lanes to avoid the oncoming car as it crosses Friars Bridge, close to the new AC Hotel by Mariott. 

The clip has already received hundreds of views and comments since being uploaded to Facebook group What’s Happening Inverness.

Police have been approached for comment.

Motorists recall similar instances across the Highlands

Motorists have taken to the comments to share stories of drivers making similar mistakes, both in Inverness and further afield.

Emmie Johnstone from Inverness said this is not the first time this has happened along this particular stretch of road.

Taking to the comments, she wrote: “I saw it happen before but on the opposite carriageway. They then turned into Aldis Infront of me.”

Sharon McLean added: “I got a fright like this going north on the Kessock Bridge.”

Darren Docherty said motorists have also made similar mistakes near Aviemore.

He wrote: “This is like what I saw near Aviemore a few weeks back. Keep your guard up.”

Conversation