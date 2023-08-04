Motorist filmed driving wrong way on dual carriageway in Inverness

An Invernesian has captured footage of a motorist driving the wrong way along a dual carriageway in the centre of Inverness.

The footage, captured by Blaine Lobban, shows a vehicle travelling along the left-hand carriageway of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, between Telford roundabout and the Short Street roundabout.

During the short five-second clip, vehicles can be seen switching lanes to avoid the oncoming car as it crosses Friars Bridge, close to the new AC Hotel by Mariott.

The clip has already received hundreds of views and comments since being uploaded to Facebook group What’s Happening Inverness.

Police have been approached for comment.

Who can spot what’s happening here..?WOW….. 😳😳😳#inverness 🎥Blaine Lobban Posted by What's Happening Inverness on Friday, 4 August 2023

Motorists recall similar instances across the Highlands

Motorists have taken to the comments to share stories of drivers making similar mistakes, both in Inverness and further afield.

Emmie Johnstone from Inverness said this is not the first time this has happened along this particular stretch of road.

Taking to the comments, she wrote: “I saw it happen before but on the opposite carriageway. They then turned into Aldis Infront of me.”

Sharon McLean added: “I got a fright like this going north on the Kessock Bridge.”

Darren Docherty said motorists have also made similar mistakes near Aviemore.

He wrote: “This is like what I saw near Aviemore a few weeks back. Keep your guard up.”