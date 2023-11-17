Spanish fiesta in the Highlands: All you need to know as Ministry of Sound Classical to bring Ibiza to Inverness

Highland party lovers will not need to book a trip to Ibiza this summer, as the island’s spirit is coming from the Balearics to Inverness.

Ministry of Sound Classical has announced they will be coming to the Highland Capital as part of the Live in the City Big Top Under Canvas weekend.

Bught Park in Inverness will turn into a superclub as it will host a brilliant 31-piece orchestra for a breathtaking twist on all the iconic Ibiza classics on July 5, 2024.

All you need to know about Ministry of Sound Classical show in Inverness

The vibrant show will include ultimate dance hits from the 90s such as The Chemical Brothers, Hey Boy Hey Girl, Dario G, Sunchyme, Faithless, Insomnia, Fatboy Slim and many more.

Three top-class special guests will set the mood ahead of the live orchestral experience.

Tall Paul, 90’s DJ and producer most famous for tracks such as Rock Da House, Let Me Show You, Deeper and Train Of Thought, will be up on stage first.

He will be followed by Saxophone player Ellie Sax, who has performed at the world’s most exclusive clubs.

And, last but not least, K-Klass, with 5 UK top 40 hits and a Grammy nomination under their belt, will bring party vibes to Invernessians.

When do tickets go on sale for the Inverness Ministry of Sound Classical show

Early Bird tickets to see Ministry of Sound Classical, Tall Paul, Ellie Sax and K-Klass go on sale on Friday, November 24, at 09.00.

They can be purchased from ticketline.co.uk or from Cafferys Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Claire Kidger, Director at LCC Live (organisers of Live in the City) said: “This is something a little bit different for us, but we couldn’t be more excited!

“Ministry of Sound Classical are known for putting on spectacular shows, with the most incredible lights and sound, and we can’t wait to take that to Bught Park in the Big Top Tent.

“Whether you are into orchestral performances or like to spend your summers over in Ibiza at the iconic clubs, I think it’s a little something for everyone.”