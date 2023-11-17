Spanish fiesta in the Highlands: All you need to know as Ministry of Sound Classical to bring Ibiza to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Spanish fiesta in the Highlands: All you need to know as Ministry of Sound Classical to bring Ibiza to Inverness

Ministry of Sound Classical will put on a show with all the Ibiza classics at the Highland capital in July

By Alberto Lejarraga
Ministry of Sound Classical have announced they will be coming to Inverness in July. LCC Live
Ministry of Sound Classical have announced they will be coming to Inverness in July. LCC Live

Highland party lovers will not need to book a trip to Ibiza this summer, as the island’s spirit is coming from the Balearics to Inverness.

Ministry of Sound Classical has announced they will be coming to the Highland Capital as part of the Live in the City Big Top Under Canvas weekend.

Bught Park in Inverness will turn into a superclub as it will host a brilliant 31-piece orchestra for a breathtaking twist on all the iconic Ibiza classics on July 5, 2024.

All you need to know about Ministry of Sound Classical show in Inverness

The vibrant show will include ultimate dance hits from the 90s such as The Chemical Brothers, Hey Boy Hey Girl, Dario G, Sunchyme, Faithless, Insomnia, Fatboy Slim and many more.

All the iconic Ibiza classics will be played in Inverness. LCC Live

Three top-class special guests will set the mood ahead of the live orchestral experience.

Tall Paul, 90’s DJ and producer most famous for tracks such as Rock Da House, Let Me Show You, Deeper and Train Of Thought, will be up on stage first.

He will be followed by Saxophone player Ellie Sax, who has performed at the world’s most exclusive clubs.

And, last but not least, K-Klass, with 5 UK top 40 hits and a Grammy nomination under their belt, will bring party vibes to Invernessians.

When do tickets go on sale for the Inverness Ministry of Sound Classical show

Early Bird tickets to see Ministry of Sound Classical, Tall Paul, Ellie Sax and K-Klass go on sale on Friday, November 24, at 09.00.

They can be purchased from ticketline.co.uk or from Cafferys Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Tickets for the Ministry of Sound Classical event in Inverness will go on sale next Friday. LCC Live

Claire Kidger, Director at LCC Live (organisers of Live in the City) said: “This is something a little bit different for us, but we couldn’t be more excited!

“Ministry of Sound Classical are known for putting on spectacular shows, with the most incredible lights and sound, and we can’t wait to take that to Bught Park in the Big Top Tent.

“Whether you are into orchestral performances or like to spend your summers over in Ibiza at the iconic clubs, I think it’s a little something for everyone.”

Start time, entry fee and acts: All you need to know as Inverness ‘returns to tradition’ with Hogmanay ceilidh

 

More from Inverness

To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Duncan admitted sexual assault Picture shows; David Duncan. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 16/11/2023
Sex offender told woman he'd 'like to get her into bed' and grabbed her…
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. St Ninian Drive in Inverness Picture shows; St Ninian Drive in Inverness. St Ninian Drive in Inverness. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Swerving Inverness driver came within inches of mum and son on pavement
Prof Dame Sue Black was involved in the search for Renee and Andrew MacRae in 2004.
‘The bodies have not come home’: Inverness-born forensic expert Sue Black is still troubled…
CR0045655 Susy Macaulay Inverness. Nairn based music industry photographer Marc Marnie who has spent the past 50 years photographing hundreds of musical acts in Scotland from the famous to the unknowns. 7th November '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Ringo to Robbie: Nairn photographer's 50 years capturing music legends
Workers say they have seen people moving the fences so they can get past.
'We're just doing our job': Rail workers speak out as Bunchrew endures another day…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Inverness man caught with indecent images for the second time 'either stupid or determined'
Inverness stagecoach electric free buses
Here's how you can get free Stagecoach buses in Inverness
Detectives are investigating the murder of Ross MacGillivary.
'It was a very violent death': Police won't rule out drugs link in Inverness…
Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall has issued a fresh appeal for information. Picture Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Help us find Ross's killers': Detectives release fresh details following murder of Inverness dad