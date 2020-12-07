Labour select candidate to try and win Moray seat at Scottish Parliament election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Teacher Jo Kirby has been selected to stand in the contest to win the Moray seat for Labour at next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

The anti-poverty campaigner previously stood in the 2017 and 2019 General Elections for the party – coming third on each occasion behind the Conservatives and the SNP.

Labour secured 10% of the vote in the Moray constituency at the last Holyrood elections in 2016.

Ms Kirby was selected by the party as the candidate in a secret ballot of local members.

She explained her focus would be education, poverty, inequality and economic development in the forthcoming campaign.

She said: “Having worked as a teacher in Moray for almost 20 years I am acutely aware of the challenges local families face.

“I’m going to fight this election with a positive vision of what needs to be done – improving opportunities for Moray families by investing in education for all ages; attracting new jobs, better jobs, to the area so that people aren’t forced to leave for work and ending austerity and investing the local services that are used by all Moray residents and, in particular, older and more vulnerable members of our community.”