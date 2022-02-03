Moray bridge closed after being deemed unsafe for use by motorists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A corroded bridge in Moray is being temporarily closed to the motorists after being deemed unsafe for use by motorists.

Cloddach Bridge, near Birnie will close to all traffic from Friday following the rapid-deteriorating of the crossing.

An independent assessment will now be carried out by Moray Council to establish the full extent of the damage and set out the repairs and associated costs required.

The decision comes after a specialist investigation was carried out, unveiling substantial corrosion and degradation of the structure; reducing the bridge’s weight bearing to just 13%.

A diversion is now being put in place for local drivers as investigations get underway.

Signage will be installed at the bridge to advise motorists of the diversion, and barriers in place to prevent vehicular access.

The bridge will remain open for pedestrian and cycle use.

Moray Council’s head of environmental and commercial services, Stephen Cooper, said: “Public safety is our paramount consideration and, given the rapidly-deteriorating condition of the structure the council faces no alternative option and must close the bridge.

“We know that a diversion is inconvenient for local residents – and others – and apologise for the disruption this will likely cause.”

Mitigating factors fail to prevent closure

In 2019 the weight-bearing capacity of the structure was around 60% of the capacity of when it was built in around 1905.

However there has been rapid deterioration as a result of weathering, wear and tear, and repeated overloading of vehicles despite the mitigating factors.

Cameras were installed at the weakened bridge last year to help deter drivers from overloading the structure.

The move was the second mitigating measure to be imposed at the bridge, with height restricting barriers also reinstalled at the crossing after repeated collisions caused serious damage.

As 32% of the original capacity is required to carry the bridge’s own weight there is only 13% remaining strength for traffic loads, and as such it is unsafe for use by vehicles.

The diversion route

The crossing is set to remain closed for several weeks as inspections are carried out on site.

Drivers will be diverted via Elgin, avoiding passage across the bridge.

The following diversion will remain in place:

Motorists should following the B9010 before turning onto Pluscarden Road; Wittet Drive; Wards Road; Station Road and New Elgin Road.

Drivers will then be instructed to drive along the Main Street before turning onto Birnie Road. before turning onto the Main Street.

