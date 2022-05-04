Moray Council names Highland firm for Shougle Bridge project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has named an Alness-based contractor to carry out repairs to Shougle Bridge, at Glenlatterach.

The bridge, carries the U118E unclassified road over Shougle Burn, and provides the only means of access to a number of properties in the area, as well as a farm and a water treatment works.

The contract is worth is £465,810.

Moray Council, who has a statutory obligation to maintain the public road network, described Shougle Bridge as a “critical structure”.

Sole access point to Glenlatterach

In a statement announcing the contractor on Public Contracts Scotland, a spokesman for Moray Council said: “The bridge provides sole access to Glenlatterach, including multiple dwellings, Glenlatterach Water Treatment Works and Glenlatterach Farm.

“There is no other public road access to Glenlatterach.

“Gradual deterioration has led to outwards movement of the side walls and cracking due to overloading of the arch barrel.”

He continued: “As the bridge provides sole access, sudden closure of the bridge would be unacceptable.

“The works proposed aims to remediate the deterioration and provide additional strengthening.

“This will involve rebuilding the deformed side walls and replacing the fill material over the arch with concrete to strengthen both the arch barrel and side walls, protecting against future deterioration.”