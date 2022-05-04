Moray Council names Highland firm for Shougle Bridge project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray Council names Highland firm for Shougle Bridge project

By Louise Glen
May 4, 2022, 3:39 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:57 pm
Councillors will discuss the Moray Retail Study next week.
Moray Council.

Moray Council has named an Alness-based contractor to carry out repairs to Shougle Bridge, at Glenlatterach.

The bridge, carries the U118E unclassified road over Shougle Burn, and provides the only means of access to a number of properties in the area, as well as a farm and a water treatment works.

The contract is worth is £465,810.

Moray Council, who has a statutory obligation to maintain the public road network, described Shougle Bridge as a “critical structure”.

Sole access point to Glenlatterach

In a statement announcing the contractor on Public Contracts Scotland, a spokesman for Moray Council said: “The bridge provides sole access to Glenlatterach, including multiple dwellings, Glenlatterach Water Treatment Works and Glenlatterach Farm.

“There is no other public road access to Glenlatterach.

“Gradual deterioration has led to outwards movement of the side walls and cracking due to overloading of the arch barrel.”

He continued: “As the bridge provides sole access, sudden closure of the bridge would be unacceptable.

“The works proposed aims to remediate the deterioration and provide additional strengthening.

“This will involve rebuilding the deformed side walls and replacing the fill material over the arch with concrete to strengthen both the arch barrel and side walls, protecting against future deterioration.”

