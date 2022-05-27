Former Moray boarding school pupil granted more than £100,000 in historic sexual abuse case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Former Moray boarding school pupil granted more than £100,000 in historic sexual abuse case

By Lauren Taylor
May 27, 2022, 12:51 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 1:23 pm
John Findlay was a pupil at Aberlour House in 1990 when he was sexually assaulted by a teacher. Supplied by Thorntons Solicitors and PA.
A former pupil at Aberlour House who was subjected to sexual abuse from a teacher has been granted more than £100,000 in a “landmark” compensation claim.

John Findlay was 12 years old when he was sexually assaulted by a staff member at Aberlour House on Speyside.

Mr Findlay recently gave evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry detailing his endured abuse.

Now 44, he explained how he suffers from clinically severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety as a result of the assault.

Aberlour House was a prep school for Gordonstoun on the outskirts of the village with the same name. The schools were legally separate at the time but have since merged.

Gordonstoun School. Photo by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock.

The incident occurred in 1990 when Mr Findlay was drugged by a teacher who then entered his dormitory and sexually assaulted him.

During the ordeal, he was unable to move or speak but was fully conscious of the attack – which the teacher also photographed.

After the incident, Mr Findlay’s family was persuaded not to seek criminal action with reassurances that the attacker would never teach again.

‘No one should have to suffer in silence’

Mr Findlay later became determined to seek justice after learning his abuser went on to teach elsewhere and abused more young victims.

He said: “My victory against Aberlour House Ltd is an important admission of liability on behalf of the school and will act as a warning to institutions tempted to cover up for abusers in their midst.

“I hope it also shows other victims that it is still possible to stand up and be counted many years later. It is well recognised that many children who have suffered abuse hide their experiences until they can no longer conceal their true feelings. No one should have to suffer in silence.”

Mr Findlay is now hopeful his case will give others the confidence to speak out. Supplied by: Thorntons Solicitors /PA.

The former Gordonstoun student has thanked Thorntons Solicitors for its “unswerving support and determination” to bring forward his sexual abuse claim.

“I hope my case reassures people that there is light at the end of the tunnel and it gives others the confidence to speak out,” he added.

Thorntons Solicitors began pursuing his case against Aberlour House in 2018.

Personal injury solicitor, Danny McGinn, who led the claim, said: “Mr Findlay has lived with severe psychological injuries because of what happened to him, affecting his life in so many ways. His settlement will allow him to get the specialist help that he needs and that will make a huge difference to his life.

“Mr Findlay’s success shows that the passage of time need not be a barrier to justice. Changes to the legal time limit and the introduction of the Redress scheme have made it possible for survivors to pursue claims even after many years.

“With these changes, and with the examples of brave people like Mr Findlay I expect that we will see more survivors coming forward to confront those responsible.”

