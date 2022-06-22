Moss on roofs creating ‘landing pad’ for gulls in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moss on roofs creating ‘landing pad’ for gulls in Elgin

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:14 pm
A gull sitting on a nest.
Moss on roofs in Elgin is encouraging gulls to nest. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Moss on council house roofs is encouraging gulls to nest and should be removed as a matter of urgency.

That was the message from Elgin councillors at a meeting of the housing and community safety committee this week.

But Moray Council has no money set aside to tackle the problem.

Labour member for Elgin South John Dives told the committee not only did moss provide food and nesting material for the birds, but gave them a safe “landing pad”.

Gulls are deterred from landing on clean roofs as there is a risk of slipping.

Addressing the urban gull problem is a priority for people in New Elgin.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers.
It was identified as a main concern following a consultation and engagement exercise carried out as part of the Community Empowerment Act.

Now, there is a Local Outcome Improvement Plan (Loip) being produced.

Mr Divers said: “Within New Elgin east we have a Loip which highlights the need for dealing with seagulls.

“The fact that it is a Loip action and a priority of this council under community planning, when is the intention to deal with moss on the roofs in New Elgin east?

“I realise it’s not just New Elgin east it’s a wider issue, but we don’t seem to be dealing with it.

“It’s a Loip priority, a priority for constituents and for councillors.”

Sandy Keith, Labour councillor for Elgin North told the meeting the problem was not restricted to New Elgin.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith.
He said: “There’s a property within a couple of hundred yards of where I stay where you could argue the roof has got a different colour.

“It would be more appropriate to take a lawn mower down it – I am not jesting.

“It’s also an area where gulls attacked my son last week.

“One of the pieces of advice we seem to be getting is to do everything you can to prevent nesting in the first place.

“Moss removal would be one of those things.”

Property asset manager Neil Strachan explained there was no allocation in the budget specifically for moss removal.

Maybe next year

He said: “We could bring additional works in for the new budget for the next financial year.

“We can certainly look at the major issues just now and see where there are specific problems.

“We could build that into the budget for the next financial year.”

A meeting was held this week with councillors, local government officers, NatureScot, Elgin Bid and members of Elgin Community Council to look at problems with the birds in the town.

A gull management plan will now be put together to address issues.

Gulls at Doocot Park in Elgin.
It is illegal to destroy eggs, chicks or nests without a licence from environment agency.

In the past the council used a licence to deter gulls from nesting in particular areas.

However a tightening up of the rules means individual property owners or occupiers each need to apply for one.

Home owners are also encouraged to install prevention measures to stop gulls nesting before more direct action is taken.

